‘Big Brother’ censors doctors countering virus narrative: ‘Big tech is watching, always watching’

by WorldTribune Staff, July 28, 2020

“Anyone who thinks freedom of speech still stands strong in this nation — take note: It does not,” Washington Times columnist Cheryl K. Chumley noted a day after a viral video of a press conference by America’s Frontline Doctors who shared their views on the coronavirus was scrubbed from YouTube, Twitter, Google and Facebook.

“Big Tech is watching, always watching. The social media censors have become the Big Brothers of modern times,” Chumley wrote on July 28.

When President Donald Trump shared critical tweets about Dr. Anthony Fauci that raised questions about Fauci’s truth-telling of the effectiveness of hydroxychloroquine to treat covid, the censors on social media responded by removing the president’s posts.

On Monday, Trump retweeted this, from @WarRoomPandemic, as The Daily Mail noted: “Dr. Lee Vliet: Dr Fauci has misled the American public on many issues, but in particular, on dismissing #hydroxychloroquine and calling Remdesivir the new gold standard.” The message, came above a video clip of Steve Bannon, former White House strategist, discussing the matter.

Trump also retweeted a couple of posts of a doctor’s speech, delivered just this week from the steps of the Capitol, about the coronavirus “cure” properties of hydroxychloroquine,

The videos were removed. They were deemed to be violations of Twitter’s misinformation policies.

They were removed despite the fact that Dr. Stella Immanuel said she’s treated more than 350 coronavirus patients with hydroxychloroquine — “with 100 percent success.”

“WOW!” one Twitter poster wrote, about Immanuel’s Capitol Hill remarks. “Doctor calls out what should be the biggest scandal in modern American history: The suppression of #Hydroxychloroquine by Fauci & the Democrats to perpetuate Covid deaths to hurt Trump. ‘I have treated over 350 patients with 100% success.’ ‘I have been threatened.’ ”

Chumley noted that “Trump retweeted that post. And that post was removed. As a matter of fact — Trump retweeted video of Immanuel’s remarks twice. And twice, his retweeted posts were removed.”

There was more.

The Arizona Independent News Network wrote a few days ago: “Physicians Offer Evidence In Support Of Hydroxychloroquine In New Court Filing”. The article was tweeted by thousands of social media users — “one of which was then retweeted by the president. Which was then removed by the social media censors,” Chumley noted.

The Detroit News wrote: “Hydroxychloroquine lowers COVID-19 death rate, Henry Ford study finds”. The article was tweeted by thousands of social media users — “one of which was then retweeted by the president. Which was then removed by the social media censors,” Chumley noted.

Sensing the trend?

“Challenge the status quo on the coronavirus — the one that says stay at home, stay away from others, stay out of stores, schools and churches and when impossible to do, don a face mask to save others — challenge that, and face this: censorship. The utter shutdown of freedom to speak,” Chumley wrote.

As CNN’s Oliver Darcy snarked, “Videos Trump shared [of Immanuel’s speech] are now no longer available.”

Chumley added: “Gone, like a political dissenter in a Soviet secret police night.”

The video of Immanuel’s remarks chalked up about 17 million views on Twitter before it was removed, Breitbart reported.

Chumley concluded: “Social media can shut down speech; social media can even censor the president of the United States. But at least 17 million Americans have heard a countering viewpoint on the coronavirus. And even social media can’t erase the memories” of those Americans.

