Biden won’t deport criminal illegals or illegals with coronavirus

by WorldTribune Staff, March 16, 2020

Joe Biden has vowed that, in the first 100 days of his presidency, he would not deport any criminal illegal immigrants.

“In the first 100 days of my administration, no one, no one will be deported at all,” Biden said in Sunday’s Democratic Party debate. “From that point on, the only deportations that will take place is convictions of felonies in the United States of America.”

Biden also said during the debate that he would not deport illegals who test positive for the coronavirus.

Biden was asked by the moderator: “Many of the 11 million undocumented immigrants and now even many legal immigrants in the United States are afraid to seek medical help. How do you ensure they feel safe enough to get treatment to help stop the spread of coronavirus?”

The former vice president responded: “Anyone who shows up to be tested for coronavirus or gets coronavirus and is treated would be held harmless. Just like I’ve argued all along. Any woman who crosses the border or is here being beaten by her husband and she’s an undocumented, she cannot be deported because she reports.”

Biden added: “There are certain things you cannot deport an undocumented alien for, an undocumented person for. And that would be one of them. It’s in the interest of everyone … they will not, should not under any circumstances be held accountable and be deported for that purpose, period.”

Breitbart News has previously reported that research finds that deporting all of those who are in the country illegally would amount to a cost savings of about $622 billion over the course of a lifetime.

“This indicates that deporting illegal aliens is six times less costly than what it costs American taxpayers to currently subsidize the millions of illegal aliens living in the U.S.,” Breitbart News noted.

Breitbart’s John Binder noted that “Biden — who, along with Obama, oversaw thousands of deportations and detention of border crossers between 2008 to 2016 — has attempted to angle his national immigration plan to appease the open borders lobby that has blasted him for failing to commit, like Sen. Bernie Sanders, to ending all deportations of illegal aliens, regardless of criminal history.”

Biden began that capitulation to the open borders lobby last month when he admitted that the thousands of deportations that were made during his 8-year tenure with the Obama administration were a “mistake.”

“We took far too long to get it right,” Biden said in interview with Univision. “I think it was a big mistake. Took too long to get it right.”

Biden then went on to call illegal immigration a “gift” to the United States.

“We stand up and act like it’s a burden,” he said. “It is not a burden. It’s a gift.”

