Biden picks 9-11 to announce Iran cash for hostages deal as McCarthy green lights impeachment ‘inquiry’

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, September 12, 2023

On the day that Americans were remembering the 22nd anniversary of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks by Islamic fundamentalists, it was revealed that Team Biden had gone against the long-standing U.S. policy of not incentivizing the behavior of terrorists by freeing up billions in assets for Iran in exchange for the release of five detained American citizens.

The deal, according to The Associated Press, entailed the Biden administration issuing a blanket waiver for international banks to transfer $6 billion in frozen Iranian money from South Korea to Qatar without U.S. sanctions. The money would then be held in Qatar’s central bank for Iran, the world’s top state sponsor of terrorism, to use, reportedly for the purchase of humanitarian goods.

In addition, the Biden administration agreed to release five Iranian citizens held in the U.S.

According to the AP report, Secretary of State Antony Blinken signed off on the deal late last week, but Congress was not notified until Monday.

Related: Iran deal proceeds without Congressional oversight during August recess, August 23, 2023

Biden reportedly skipped out on commemorating the 9/11 attacks at one of the sites (the World Trade Center, Pentagon, and Shanksville, Pennsylvania) because his handlers feared the 80-year-old going off script and telling another in a long line of false stories. He wasn’t at one of the sites but Biden still let the BS fly, observers noted.

Washington Times columnist Rowan Scarborough noted on social media: “Joe Biden at it again. Told troops in Alaska he was at Ground Zero on September 12, 2001. A terribly chaotic day of death, smoke and rubble.”

Biden said: “Ground Zero in New York — I remember standing there the next day and looking at the building. I felt like I was looking through the gates of Hell, it looked so devastating because the way you could — from where you could stand.”

Scarborough added: “There is no evidence he was there. He gave a speech on the Senate floor that day. His book says he was in Washington. On the other hand, he did not compare 9-11 to his kitchen fire.”

“Gross. He can’t not make it about himself, can he?” GOP rapid response director Jake Schneider commented on X.

“I just assume anymore that any anecdote is fabricated and that nobody cares that he fakes all of his efforts to ‘connect’ with an audience,” The Federalist columnist Eddie Scarry wrote on X.

That was Monday.

On Tuesday, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy announced a Biden “impeachment inquiry” would be launched.

The inquiry will focus on Biden’s alleged involvement while he was vice president in his son Hunter Biden’s foreign business dealings, McCarthy said.

“House Republicans have uncovered serious and credible allegations into President Biden’s conduct,” said McCarthy. “Taken together, these allegations paint a picture of a culture of corruption.”

The impeachment inquiry will be led by House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, Kentucky Republican, in coordination with House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan of Ohio and House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Jason Smith of Missouri.

The Republican investigation will look into bank records that allegedly show nearly $20 million in payments that were directed to Biden family members and associates through various shell companies.

GOP lawmakers say the Treasury Department alone has more than 150 transactions involving the Biden family and other business associates that were flagged as suspicious activity by U.S. banks.

“Even a trusted FBI informant has alleged a bribe to the Biden family. Biden used his official office to coordinate with Hunter Biden’s business partners about Hunter’s role in Burisma, a Ukrainian energy company,” McCarthy said.

In spite of the allegations, McCarthy added, it appears Biden’s family “has been offered special treatment by Biden’s own administration, treatment they would not otherwise have received if they were not related to the president.”

Republican Rep. Claudia Tenney of New York, said: “In spite of interference by the Department of Justice, which slow-walked and covered up the investigations into the Biden Crime Family, House Republicans have extensive evidence” that Biden “is beyond compromised. We have uncovered evidence revealing the Biden families’ crimes and corruption, including previously undisclosed multi-million dollar payments from Ukraine, Romania, and China” to Biden’s family and likely to Biden himself.

Ammar Moussa, spokesperson for Biden-Harris 2024, issued the following statement:

“As Donald Trump ramped up his demands for a baseless impeachment inquiry, Kevin McCarthy cemented his role as the Trump campaign’s super-surrogate by turning the House of Representatives into an arm of his presidential campaign. 11 days ago, McCarthy unequivocally said he would not move forward with an impeachment inquiry without holding a vote on the House floor. What has changed since then? Several members of the Speaker’s own conference have come out and publicly panned impeachment as a political stunt, pointing out there is no evidence of wrongdoing by President Biden as Republicans litigate the same debunked conspiracy theories they’ve investigated for over four years.”

“While MAGA Republicans spend all of their time attacking President Biden and his family, the president is working every day to make life better for American families across the country. President Biden will remain focused on the issues that matter to everyday Americans—lowering costs, growing the economy, making our communities safe, and protecting Social Security and Medicare—while he tries to bring the country together, not divide us even further.”

Please Support Real Journalism

Hello! . . . . Intelligence . . . . Publish