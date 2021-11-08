Biden approval at 37.8 percent; GOP takes 8-point lead in congressional poll

by WorldTribune Staff, November 8, 2021

Whether he has the capacity to grasp it or not, Joe Biden’s approval numbers are sinking faster than CNN’s ratings.

According to a new USA Today/Suffolk University poll, just 37.8 percent of Americans approve of the performance of Biden/Team Biden.

A strong majority of 59 percent disapproves of Biden, with 3.2 percent undecided.

Meanwhile, Republicans have taken an 8-point lead in polling for midterm elections, as 46 percent of survey respondents in the USA Today/Suffolk University poll say they will vote for a Republican in 2022 and just 38 percent say they will back a Democrat.

The GOP needs to flip just five seats in the House and one in the Senate to claim control of Congress.

The USA Today/Suffolk University poll found that independents by a 7 to 1 margin believe Biden has done a worse job than they expected as president.

A solid majority of 61 percent say Biden’s “Build Back Better” bill will have either no impact or a negative impact on their families.

If the presidential election were today between Biden and Trump, 44 percent of those polled said they would vote for Trump, 40 percent for Biden, and 11 percent for an unnamed third-party candidate.

Recent polling has shown a majority of Americans, including a sizable number of Democrats, do not want Biden to run again in 2024.

As for the next in line to Biden, Kamala Harris fared even worse than Old Joe. In the USA Today/Suffolk University poll, Harris’s approval rating was just 27.8 percent.

INFORMATION WORLD WAR: How We Win . . . . Executive Intelligence Brief