Berenson: New evidence that ventilators killed Covid patients

by WorldTribune Staff, May 17, 2023

Many patients who were admitted to the hospital with Covid died as a result of being placed on a ventilator, independent journalist Alex Berenson noted, citing Northwestern University researchers.

After examining 600 patients with severe pneumonia, the researchers found that Covid itself had a “relatively low mortality rate” compared to other respiratory illnesses. “Yet Covid patients remained intubated longer than other patients and many developed secondary bacterial infections more often,” Berenson noted in a May 16 substack.com analysis.

The results of the research by scientists at the Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine were published in the Journal of Clinical Investigation on April 27.

The Northwestern researchers wrote: “The importance of VAP [ventilator-acquired pneumonia] as a driver of mortality in patients with COVID-19 has been underestimated.”

“More patients may have died from the bacterial infections than Covid itself,” Berenson noted.

Putting patients on ventilators is “dangerous,” Berenson added, “especially when it goes on for long periods. Tracheostomy tubes are a highway to bacterial lung infections, or ‘ventilator-acquired pneumonia,’ which can be very difficult to treat, even with powerful antibiotics.”

The new research again highlights Big Media’s monumental blunders at the outset of the pandemic. Media outlets pressed ventilator use for Covid patients in 2020, frequently claiming ventilator shortages were responsible for Covid hospital deaths. The media blamed President Donald Trump and his administration for the imagined shortage of ventilators.

“There Aren’t Enough Ventilators to Cope With the Coronavirus”, The New York Times blared on March 26, 2020.

A Politico headline from March 27, 2020 summed up Big Media’s attitude: “Trump: I don’t believe you really need that many ventilators”.

Who was right?

Berenson pointed out the reality: “Within a year, never-used ventilators could not even be given away and were being thrown out by the truckload. By then, though, it was too late for Covid patients admitted — and ventilated — in 2020.”

