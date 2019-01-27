Ben Stein sees historical parallels: AOC’s charming rhetoric could lead to genocide

by WorldTribune Staff, January 27, 2019

Count actor and former Nixon speechwriter Ben Stein among those not on board the AOC train.

Stein told Fox Business last week that newly-minted lawmaker and leftist media darling Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s rhetoric is not only misguided, but dangerous.

“We have a society in which there are an awful lot of people who have no idea that Stalin, Hitler, Mao Tse-Tung all came to power promising the same kinds of things that Ms. Ocasio-Cortez is promising. And it led to mass murder, it led to dictatorship, it led to genocide. These promises are old promises and they invariably lead to bad things.”

Stein said the current system “works extremely well. Capitalism is a system that allows people to make something of themselves instead of oppressing other people. It’s an incredibly good system.”

Stein added: “It’s not about ordering people around, putting them in concentration camps. What do you do if a person is a richer or poorer person? What do you do? Do you take him away? Do you shoot him? Well that’s what the communists tried, it didn’t work out very well for them.”

