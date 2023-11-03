Behind the screen: Barack Obama offers Israel advice on military strategy

Special to WorldTribune.com

Commentary by Wayne Allyn Root, November 3, 2023

I’m former President Barack Obama’s college classmate at Columbia University, Class of ’83. We’ve both had interesting political careers since graduating Columbia. We stand as polar opposites on every issue.

My classmate Obama clearly learned well at Columbia (even though he was rarely, if ever seen there by anyone — classmates or professors). I’ve already written about Obama, aka “the ghost of Columbia.” I believe he spent his two years, after transferring into Columbia, at our sister school in the old Soviet Union studying communism.

And at Columbia at the time, the big strategy everyone talked about was called “Cloward-Piven.” It was a plan created by two Columbia professors to destroy America and capitalism and turn America into a socialist Big Brother country.

Obama learned well. You’re watching Obama right now, in his third term, carrying out this plan.

I’ve studied and watched Obama for 15 years. I know how he thinks. Trust me, two themes dominate his life: a hatred for America and a hatred for Israel. Everything he says is a lie, a con, a scam, subterfuge. Watch his actions. His actions are always intended to damage and destroy the two nations he hates: America and Israel.

But in this commentary, I want to respond to Obama’s most recent opinions about the Israel-Hamas conflict. And in particular, one Obama statement. Obama just lectured Israel on their military strategy, warning Israel not to inflict civilian casualties… knowing that in war that’s impossible… it has never been avoided in any war in history… and specifically in this case, knowing that Hamas and all Islamic radicals use women, children and the elderly as “human shields” to purposely increase civilian deaths (and then blame Israel).

Obama knows all this. Obama knows Hamas wants lots of civilian death. Obama knows Hamas hides their headquarters and military camps inside schools, churches, mosques and hospitals. Yet he warns Israel to avoid civilian casualties.

That tells you where Obama stands.

But this was Obama’s most disturbing warning. He argues that if Israel kills civilians, “it could further harden Palestinian attitudes for generations.”

I must respond to that evil, ignorant, dangerous, preposterous statement by Obama.

First, when Obama talks about further hardening Palestinian attitudes for generations, let’s examine how preposterous that idea is. The Palestinian people hate Israel and Jews. Not just in Palestine, but in America. Have you seen the demonstrations across our country? In every American big city, on every elite college campus, Palestinians and Muslims chant about death to Israel and Jews and celebrate the mass murder of Jews by Hamas.

Shockingly, that’s in America. So, maybe Obama should address the hate and obsession with Jews by Muslim Americans. These are “hate crimes” against American Jews.

Secondly, the idea that Obama is worried about “hardening Palestinian attitudes” is absurd. How can their attitudes be any “harder” than mass-murdering and slaughtering 1,400 Jews… slicing children’s throats, beheading babies, burning Jews to death… mutilating bodies after death… and I actually watched a video of Hamas soldiers cutting a baby out of the stomach of a pregnant Jewish woman (who was alive at the time) and knifing the baby to death.

Do you think Palestinian attitudes could possibly get any “harder?” I wonder why Obama didn’t address that.

Third, what about Israeli and Jewish attitudes? Why isn’t Obama worried about them? When Hamas mass-murders in demonic and barbaric ways that haven’t been seen since the Holocaust, do they ever worry if they’re “hardening Jewish attitudes” for generations to come? How come Obama doesn’t worry about that?

Fourth, what about our great country, the United States? Did we ever worry during WWII about firebombing German and Japanese cities? It was a war. We bombed and bombed until major enemy cities were turned to rubble. We killed the enemy, and many millions of civilians were “collateral damage.” Millions of German and Japanese civilians died. That’s what happens in war. Obama knows that. Yet he only holds Israel responsible. Isn’t that telling?

Didn’t we kill civilians in Vietnam? What about the two-decade long wars in Iraq and Afghanistan? Didn’t America kill hundreds of thousands of civilians in the bombings? Didn’t Obama himself conduct a drone war that resulted in thousands of Muslim civilian deaths? I guess he forgot all of that.

Did Obama ever warn Ukraine about civilian deaths? Did he ever mention that killing Russians might “harden Russian attitudes for generations?”

Lastly, after the Alamo… after Pearl Harbor… after 9/11… events where thousands of Americans died… did America fight back? I don’t remember anyone demanding peace or ceasefires. I seem to remember we went to war… rained down hell upon our enemies… and got revenge.

And I don’t remember anyone in America worrying about if our response would “harden our enemies’ attitudes for generations.”

Why is it always different with the Jews? Why would Obama be angry at Israel for responding in self-defense to one of the worst terror attacks in world history? Why is only Israel always supposed to show restraint? Why indeed.

Because Obama hates Israel. He always has.

This is Israel’s Alamo. And they’re gonna respond exactly as they should. They will rain down hell, and they will kill the enemy. That is their right.

And Obama should shut the hell up.

Wayne Allyn Root recently published “The Great Patriot Protest and Boycott Book.” He is host of the nationally syndicated “Wayne Allyn Root: Raw & Unfiltered” on USA Radio Network, daily from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. EST.