Because we care (about our profits): Parody ad mocking Pfizer goes viral

by WorldTribune Staff, January 11, 2022
A new spoof ad mocking Pfizer is going viral.
The Covid World noted in posting the video: “They say laughter is the best medicine, but a spoof ad mocking Pfizer, or rather Schizer, may be a bitter pill to swallow. The parody ad entitled ‘Schizer | Because We Care (About Our Profits),’ has some dark but amusing satire and pulls no punches by cutting right into the main issues with the mass vaccination campaign happening globally.”
INFORMATION WORLD WAR: . . . . How We Win . . . . Executive Intelligence Brief
You must be logged in to post a comment Login