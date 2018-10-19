Barack Obama, Honduras and the ‘October surprise’ caravan

by WorldTribune Staff, October 19, 2018

The caravan of Hondurans marching toward the U.S.-Mexico border only weeks before the crucial Nov. 6 midterm elections recalls a significant geopolitical event involving Venezuela’s Hugo Chavez and a like-minded strongman in Honduras that was widely overlooked by the U.S. media.

The caravan is possible payback for the 2009 ouster of leftist Honduran President Manuel Zelaya, whom then President Barack Obama and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton supported, a columnist wrote for Canada Free Press on Oct. 18.

WorldTribune provided coverage at the time of the popular overthow of the pro-socialist Zelaya by the military, much to the dismay of U.S. President Barack Obama’s State Department. That coverage included the following:

“Make no mistake about where ‘Resistance’ leader Barack Obama is during the last weeks of the midterm election campaign,” columnist Judi McLeod claimed. “He’s fomenting the march from Honduras.”

In June of 2009, Zelaya, who was a political ally of Venezuelan socialist President Hugo Chavez, was detained by the military, flown out of the country and forced into exile. This did not sit well with Obama and Clinton and “the seeds” for the Honduran marching caravan were planted, McLeod writes.

“The so-called ‘military coup’ in Honduras was a successful effort by Honduran patriots to preserve their constitutional system of government from an international alliance of communists and socialists backed by Iran,” according to a June 30, 2009 WorldTribune commentary by Cliff Kincaid of Accuracy in Media.

On Oct. 1, 2009, U.S. Sen. Jim DeMint, South Carolina Republican, made the following statement after Sen. John Kerry, Massachusetts Democrat, and the Obama State Department blocked DeMint’s planned fact-finding trip to Honduras:

“These bullying tactics by the Obama administration and Senator Kerry must stop, and we must be allowed to get to the truth in Honduras. Not a single U.S. Senator has traveled to Honduras to learn the facts on the ground. And the Obama administration won’t allow Honduran officials or even businessmen to come to the U.S., either. While this administration has failed to act decisively in Afghanistan, it is has no problem cracking down on a democratic ally and one of the poorest nations in Latin America,” DeMint said.

“A thorough report from the Congressional Research Service directly contradicts President Obama’s snap decision about the legality of then-President Zelaya’s removal from office in June. Now, President Obama and Democrats’ blind support for this would-be dictator and friend of Hugo Chavez will prevent members of Congress from learning the truth first hand.”

Fast forward to Oct. 19, 2018, the caravan, which seemingly grows in size by the day, may be set to end in an “Election Day arrival just for sport,” McLeod wrote. “In trying to take down President Donald Trump, any port will do for activism-crazed Barack Obama and hopelessly embittered-in-defeat Hillary Clinton.”

