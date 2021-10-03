Bannon on MAGA ‘shock troops’: Uniparty ‘melting down’; Next time Trump won’t be alone

by WorldTribune Staff, October 3, 2021

MAGA “shock troops” will be set to carry out Donald Trump’s agenda upon “sweeping victories” to come, former Trump White House chief adviser Steve Bannon said.

“If you’re going to take over the administrative state and deconstruct it, then you have to have shock troops prepared to take it over immediately,” Bannon said in a telephone interview with NBC News. “I gave ’em fire and brimstone.”

“We’re going to have a sweeping victory in 2022, and that’s just the preamble to a sweeping victory in 2024, and this time we’re going to be ready — and have a MAGA perspective, MAGA policies, not the standard Republican policies,” Bannon said.

Bannon met recently with Trump loyalists and political appointees at the Capitol Hill Club in Washington, D.C. at the invitation of the Association of Republican Presidential Appointees, a new organization which was formed to create a resource for future GOP officials tapped to fill federal jobs.

“There are so many statutes and regulations as well as agency and departmental policies, it can be very overwhelming when you first come in,” said Jeffrey Scott Shapiro, one of the organizers of the group. “This is an organization that has a very narrow, clear and much-needed purpose, and, once it is operational, I think it could do a lot of good not just for the Republican Party but for the country.”

“Hundreds of former Trump appointees and MAGA loyalists gathered to hear Steve’s plans for the next MAGA administration,” Gateway Pundit’s Jim Hoft noted. “This has the radical left and D.C. elites, including Republican D.C. elites, in a panic.

Bannon told The Gateway Pundit about the D.C. meeting: “This is beyond Trump returning to the White House. This is about MAGA being ready to execute the plan when Trump returns.”

Bannon added: “The Uniparty is melting down over Moms taking over school boards; deplorables taking over election boards; everyday Americans becoming Precinct Committeemen – and now this – a vanguard of trained experts that can take over the administrative state.”

INFORMATION WORLD WAR: How We Win . . . . Executive Intelligence Brief