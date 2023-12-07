Bannon on fire: Hannity and Murdochs are ‘carrying the water for the Left’

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News December 7, 2023

Trump White House chief strategist Steve Bannon slammed Fox News host Sean Hannity after he questioned Donald Trump about whether he’d be a dictator if he returned to the Oval Office.

“Sean Hannity actually thought he was helping Trump last night,” Bannon said during his latest “War Room” episode. “And here’s what I love — the audience gets it. They’re laughing. By the way, Sean, they’re laughing at you. They’re laughing at the stupid, ridiculous question.”

Bannon continued: “Of course Trump’s not a dictator. It’s absurd on the face of it, even to consider — even to ask that question that ‘Morning Joe’ and those guys can cut the clips on shows you’re an idiot. And we don’t have time for idiots, bro.’ ”

Bannon destroys Hannity and Fox pic.twitter.com/aAR112V7HF — I’m No Angel (@HappyCamper2626) December 6, 2023

