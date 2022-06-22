Baltimore Ravens linebacker Jaylon Ferguson dead at 26

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News June 22, 2022

The NFL’s Baltimore Ravens announced on Wednesday that linebacker Jaylon Ferguson has died. He was 26.

No details on Ferguson’s cause of death were released.

According to ESPN, Ferguson, a third-round pick by the Ravens in 2019, “had participated in all of the team’s offseason practices this year. It appeared that he had worked hard to be in the best shape of his career, dropping a significant amount of weight.”

At approximately 11:25 p.m. Tuesday, Baltimore Police said officers responded to a home in the northern district of the city, where they found Ferguson unresponsive and being treated by medics. Ferguson never regained consciousness and was pronounced dead on the scene by medics, according to police.

Baltimore Police said there were no signs of trauma found or foul play suspected at this time. Ferguson’s body was transported to the medical examiner’s office, where a cause of death will be determined.

“We are profoundly saddened by the tragic passing of Jaylon Ferguson,” the Ravens said in a statement. “He was a kind, respectful young man with a big smile and infectious personality. We express our heartfelt condolences to Jaylon’s family and friends as we mourn a life lost much too soon.”

Ferguson had three children, two daughters and a son, who are all under the age of 5.

“He was a wonderful young man full of love and life,” Ferguson’s agent, Safarrah Lawson, said in a statement. “He will be remembered not just as a football player, but as a great father, son, brother and friend. The family asks for your continued prayers.”

