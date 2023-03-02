Author: Most Covid injection hazards were known to scientists before vax was released

by WorldTribune Staff, March 2, 2023

The author of a book on Covid vaccine safety said seven of her top 10 hazards of the Covid shots were known to scientists prior to release of the so-called “vaccines.”

“Any one of them is a stop signal,” Colleen Huber, physician and author of “Neither Safe Nor Effective: The Evidence Against the COVID Vaccines“, wrote in a substack.com analysis last month.

In order of importance, Huber said she believes the following are the 10 worst hazard signals regarding the Covid shots:

1. Bradford Hill criteria indict the COVID vaccines as being the cause of increased injuries and deaths:

The Bradford Hill criteria are the most widely accepted set of criteria, over a half-century, to assess for causality in epidemiological phenomena. Did A cause B? Or are A and B merely correlated? The experiences of entire populations are vastly multi-factorial. Therefore, it has been necessary to examine correlated data from multiple perspectives or criteria, to evaluate likelihood of causality, to assess whether or not correlated data arrive to such a (necessarily strict) threshold where causality (or lack thereof) may be determined.

For all nine of these criteria, there are multiple clinical studies and other pieces of evidence that the COVID vaccines are not only correlated with, but also causative of higher rates of injuries and deaths. Those criteria are: strength of association, consistency, specificity, temporality, biological gradient/dose-response, plausibility, coherence, experiment, and analogy. Data is especially abundant for causative action from the COVID vaccines to cardiovascular injury and deaths from all causes.

2. When the FDA was forced by court order to release the list of health injuries observed by Pfizer in the short trial, the list ran to 1,290 different types of adverse events observed:

The following is only the first part of the letter A of that alphabetical list of 1,290 different kinds of injuries, and presumably only those “of special interest.” Note the severity and both acute and potentially chronic nature of the adverse events listed.

3. Paper shows that the COVID vaccines damage the immune system, and allow new cancers to form, due to devastating interference with Type I interferon signaling pathways:

In their paper, Stephanie Seneff, Greg Nigh, Anthony Kyriakopoulos, and Peter McCullough showed that the most profound threat to the human immune function from the mRNA COVID vaccines is by means of obstruction of Type I interferon signaling pathways. The disabling of this most important cytokine known to immunology creates downstream mayhem. The surveillance capabilities of the immune system become disabled with regard to cancer detection. This lights-out subterfuge allows both new tumors and metastases of existing cancer, in the COVID-vaccinated to grow without opposition from our immune system. Hence the emergence of the new turbo cancers. Whereas those of us who were naturally infected with SARS-CoV-2 were able to up-regulate Type I interferon when needed, mRNA-vaccinated people have not shown this ability.

4. It is more dangerous to vaccinate against COVID than against other viruses:

The SARS-CoV-2 virus uses the ACE-2 receptor to enter endothelial cells, including those lining the blood vessels. This creates an inflammatory reaction that the great majority (99.85%) of those naturally infected have survived. So if you have been exposed to the virus, and then get vaccinated, it is almost certain that spike proteins generated by the vaccine will cause new inflammation and damage to endothelial cells lining your blood vessels, launching new disease in the blood vessels. Dr. H Noorchashm MD, PhD says, “. . . the vaccine is almost certain to do damage to the vascular endothelium.” He explains in a letter that was deleted from its original sources, but may still be viewed.

5. Myocarditis is a life-threatening condition, which injures the muscular layer of the walls of the heart, with no available treatment, because it entails the killing of heart cells:

Myocarditis is typically very rare in youth but has been disabling and killing vaccinated individuals, particularly at moments of devastating synergy with anxiety-driven catecholamine release, such as an athlete under game performance pressure, or a journalist as cameras roll. The CDC has confessed to the connection between myocarditis and the COVID vaccines.

Pathologist Roger Hodkinson MD explains the devastation of myocarditis: “Myocarditis is never mild, particularly in young, healthy males. It’s an inflammation of the heart muscle, the pump of the body. And we don’t know what percent of the heart muscle cells would have died in any one attack of myocarditis. The big thing about heart muscle, heart muscle fibers, is that they do not regenerate . . . We do know that myocarditis can present decades later, with premature onset of heart failure that would otherwise not have been expected. So it’s a terrible worry for these people to know what’s going to happen to them in the future . . . It’s not trivial.”

6. mRNA can affect DNA:

One of the most worrisome risks with a mRNA vaccine is what can happen with reverse transcriptase. This is an enzyme in every cell, and it can theoretically lead to mRNA creating changes in the cells’ DNA, a process known as viral retro-integration. Although this possibility had been thought unlikely, MIT and Harvard scientists found it happened.

7. Antibody-dependent enhancement (ADE) problem:

Prior attempts to create a coronavirus vaccine killed all the test animals, after they were later infected with wild virus. Here’s what happened: mRNA instructed the mammals’ cells to produce the spike proteins of the coronavirus. Then, later, when the animals confronted the wild virus, the intense build-up of antibodies had been stockpiled, and their sudden and overwhelming release killed the test animal. These risks have been documented in Nature, Science and Journal of Infectious Diseases. A September 2020 study from the journal Nature Microbiology covered it. Thus, long before even one person had received a COVID vaccine, this devastatingly poisonous effect was known by some and widely ignored and hidden from the public.

8. Cationic lipid coating of mRNA:

Cationic lipids are known for many years to be toxic, because these (+) charged fats interact with the (-) charges on our amino acids, our cell membranes and the phosphates of our DNA. Lipid nano-particles (LNPs) have been found to carry mRNA vaccine content to multiple sensitive bodily organs, such as brain, ovaries, spleen, liver.

9. Male and female fertility has been impaired, by mechanisms known prior to peak uptake of these vaccines:

Why was there no warning from the CDC or FDA about the anti-sperm antibodies discovered by Pfizer in the vaccinated trial participants? What about miscarriages, and why have men been advised to freeze their sperm prior to getting the injection? Both men and women are at risk for possibly permanent infertility, because the spike protein of a coronavirus “looks” to the immune system similar to Syncytin-1, an essential protein in the placenta. This stimulates antibodies to fight the placenta, and possibly sperm. Mid-term miscarriages, which are normally very rare, have occurred in women who have been vaccinated for COVID. The New England Journal of Medicine had previously found that 14% of vaccinated pregnant women miscarried, mostly in the 3rd trimester, which is normally a very rare time to miscarry.

10. Spike proteins cross the blood-brain barrier, attach to neurons and create brain inflammation and mis-folded (prion-like) proteins:

This is a problem because mRNA vaccines programmed the cells in the bodies of vaccinated people to keep making spike proteins. The lipid delivery system permits breach of the blood brain barrier. As it later turns out, Bells palsy, Guillain Barre syndrome, and cerebral venous thrombosis have been observed as adverse events following mRNA COVID vaccination.

