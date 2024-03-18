Attorneys: Trump can’t secure $454 million appeal bond in New York case

by WorldTribune Staff, March 18, 2024

Donald Trump has not yet been able to secure the $454 million appeal bond in his New York civil fraud case, his lawyers said in a court filing on Monday.

In the case, brought by New York Attorney General Letitia James, Trump was ordered to pay the full amount of the civil fraud judgment against him in order to appeal.

Last month, the former president offered to post a $100 million appeal bond rather than the full amount as the process plays out in court.

Judge Art Engoron denied Trump’s offer.

Trump’s “ongoing diligent efforts have proven that a bond in the judgment’s full amount is ‘a practical impossibility,’ ” Trump’s lawyers said. “These diligent efforts have included approaching about 30 surety companies through 4 separate brokers.”

Efforts to secure the bond include “countless hours negotiating with one of the largest insurance companies in the world,” but the work has been unfruitful, the court filing says.

Trump and his company were ordered to pay the full amount by next week to stop James from being able to collect it while he appeals the judgment, which Engoron ordered him to pay.

Related: James O’Keefe banned from Equinox gyms after exposing Judge Art Engoron, March 1, 2024

Before the trial had even started, Engoron had determined Trump was liable for inflating his wealth to receive better terms on loans and insurance.

The trial itself was solely to determine penalties against Trump, his company and others implicated in the case, including his two eldest sons, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump.

Your Choice