Attorney general from Texas, and only Texas, sues Pfizer over Covid vaccine

by WorldTribune Staff, December 6, 2023

Could this be the reason so many wanted Ken Paxton out of the way?

The Texas attorney general, who beat back an attempt to impeach him this year, is suing Pfizer, accusing the Big Pharma giant of promoting its Covid vaccine and boosters by making “unsupported claims.”

“Americans were given the impression that Pfizer’s vaccine would end the coronavirus pandemic,” the lawsuit states, according to a report in the San Antonio Express-News. “Contrary to Pfizer’s public statements, however, the pandemic did not end; it got worse.”

In the lawsuit, Texas asks for millions of dollars in damages, a ban on Pfizer misrepresenting the effectiveness of its Covid shots, and an order against the pharmaceutical giant’s “coordinating with social media platforms to silence truthful speech.”

Paxton’s case, citing Pfizer emails, states that in the name of corporate profits Pfizer tried to intimidate and silence critics on social media.

“In light of the multi-billion dollar bet that Pfizer made on the vaccine and its need to quickly establish the product as the marketing leader, Pfizer was heavily incentivized to, and in fact did, make misrepresentations intended to confuse and mislead the public in order to achieve widespread adoption of its vaccine,” the suit reads.

Paxton pointed out that more Americans died of Covid in 2021, the year the injections became widely available, than died in 2020.

CDC data shows a majority of the adults who died of Covid as of August 2022 had been vaccinated and/or boosted.

Pfizer said the claims in the lawsuit had “no merit.”

“The representations made by the company about its Covid-19 vaccine have been accurate and science-based,” it said. “Pfizer is deeply committed to the well-being of the patients it serves and has no higher priority than the safety and effectiveness of its treatments and vaccines.”

