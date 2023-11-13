As Trump salutes veterans, Biden forgets to salute and his team makes Veterans Day political

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, November 13, 2023

In a Truth Social post to mark Veterans Day, former President Donald Trump wrote: “To our heroic Veterans, I am grateful for your service to our Country and honored to wish you a Happy Veterans Day!

“There is no greater act of selfless service than defending America’s God-given freedoms and liberty. The traditions of excellence and integrity demonstrated by our men and women in uniform never fade after leaving the Military — once a Soldier, Sailor, Airman, Marine, Coast Guardsman, or Guardian — always.

“Our Veterans will never stop fighting for the America we cherish. The full measure of your sacrifice and your family’s dedication in support of your service may not be fully understood and appreciated, but it will never be forgotten.

“On this Veterans Day and always, May God Bless you and your family, our Nation’s Veterans, and our Military men and women, and May He Bless and uphold the United States of America. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

Joe Biden’s team also used Veterans Day to take a political shot at Trump, posting on social media: “If you don’t respect our troops, you can’t lead them.” The accompanying video uses alleged quotes from Trump, one of which says: “That guy is smart. Why did he join the military.”

Meanwhile, social media users on Saturday tore into Biden as he failed to salute troops and seemed lost during the wreath laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery. The 80-year-old Biden had to be directed where to stand by U.S. service members attending the ceremony.

Talk radio host Michael Brown blasted Biden’s handlers for what took place at the ceremony, writing: “Time to go home. Pathetic at such a solemn ceremony. We shouldn’t laugh at this. Instead we should recognize the Commander-in-Chief is incapable of being the CnC. Someone stop this madness. Looking to you @FLOTUS. Do you love him? Take him home.”

Podcast host and YouTuber Tyler Zed commented: “Our enemies must be shaking in their boots.”

This is really pathetic! Joe doesn’t even salute 🫡 the serviceman standing there! 🙄 We need a leader, not a puppet!🤨 ❤️🇺🇸#HappyVeteransDay 👊🏻 pic.twitter.com/hkn13363Pp — PammsyNow (@NowPammsy) November 11, 2023

Olivia Murray wrote for American Thinker on Monday: “What’s funny is all the quoted material in the video comes from an Atlantic report, and it’s all hearsay! A leftwing outlet known for its anti-conservative slant, asserting that ‘four people with firsthand knowledge’ heard Trump say awful things… is somehow legitimate and reliable intelligence? Only in Bidenland I guess. Isn’t the ‘anonymous sources’ tactic a little overused at this point? (Laptop from Hell, the ‘pee’ dossier, etc.)”

Murray noted that the “only verifiable bit of information in Biden’s ad was a clip of Trump lambasting John McCain as not actually being a war hero, and frankly, it’s a statement with which I’d agree. Somehow McCain is a ‘hero’ because he didn’t use his privilege and position as the son of a high-ranking admiral to secure his release and leave the soldiers under his command behind? To have taken the opportunity to go home meant he could have never shown his face again; was McCain really staying behind as a POW because he was committed to America and his countrymen, or because of his own hubris? McCain showed how quickly he’d betray the Constitution and the American people—he campaigned against Obamacare, then voted to sustain it instead—so ‘war hero’ seems like quite a stretch.”

Murray continued: “But most relevant to the disgraceful video are these questions:

“Who dodged the draft five times?

“Who grew visibly bored and checked his watch as the remains of service members were unloaded from a military plane?

“Who held careers and retirements hostage to forced service members to participate in experimental pharmaceutical trials with a high risk of injury and death?

“Who chaotically pulled out of Afghanistan leaving behind tens of billions of dollars of equipment and arms, and allowing Muslim terrorists to blow our service members to pieces during the manufactured disorder?

“Who called an audience of service members ‘stupid bastards’ on camera, to their faces?

“Who homosexualized, ‘diversified,’ and ‘trans-ified’ the military, contributing to serious recruitment crises?

“Joe Biden to all of the above.”

In Bidenland, Murray added, “Veterans Day isn’t a day to honor and thank American veterans for their service, it’s a day to kick the pace of the millstone donkey’s up a notch at the ol’ rumor mill and reanimate low-rent Atlantic hearsay to… attack President Trump.”

We leave you with what may be CNN’s most objective reporting in the last eight years:

