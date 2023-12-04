As she seeks prison for Trump, Fani Willis lets Wendy’s arsonists off with probation

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, December 4, 2023

It might seem unlikely that contesting an election is worse than burning down a restaurant, but this is 2023 in never-Trump Fulton County, Georgia.

Two defendants charged with intentionally setting fire to an Atlanta Wendy’s during rioting over the police shooting of Rayshard Brooks in the summer of 2020 have accepted plea deals in which they will avoid prison time.

Chisom Kingston and Natalie Hanna White each entered negotiated guilty pleas on Thursday, according to Fulton County court documents. They each pleaded guilty to two counts of arson and one count of conspiracy to commit arson and received identical sentences of five years on probation and $500 fines.

Meanwhile, Fulton County District Attorney Fanni Willis continues her full-throttled prosecution of former President Donald Trump and 17 co-defendants for their contesting of the 2020 election.

The deal Willis’s office gave Kingston and White also includes 150 hours of community service within the next 6 months.

The charges stem from a violent BLM riot over the death of Brooks, 27, who was killed in a police-involved shooting in June 2020.

Brooks, who was under investigation for a DUI in the Wendy’s parking lot, reportedly punched Atlanta police officer David Brosnan and stole his taser. Brooks aimed the Taser at Officer Brosnan and a second officer, Garrett Rolfe, shot and killed Brooks during the altercation. Brooks allegedly punched Brosnan hard enough to cause a concussion, according to the the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

$500 fine for burning down a Wendy’s for BLM, and 17 years in prison for knocking over a fence on Jan 6. 2-tier justice system. pic.twitter.com/52YwyBvhqF — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) December 4, 2023

