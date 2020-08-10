As rioters terrorize Portland, Washington Post offers fashion tips for anarchists

by WorldTribune Staff, August 10, 2020

Portland is under siege from leftist terrorists. They shoot mortars at police. They try to blind cops by shining lasers in their eyes.

The small community of black residents in the city reportedly say their voices are being drowned out by the mostly white leftist mob.

In July, Portland experienced a sharp rise in violent crime that has overwhelmingly hurt black people. There were 99 shootings — more than triple the amount from the previous July. There have been 366 non-suicide shootings this year compared to 388 in all of 2019. About two-thirds of the victims in July were Black, said police Sgt. Derrick Foxworth.

So, what is driving the interest of the woke “journalists” at The Washington Post?

Fashion tips for white anarchists.

The Post on Saturday published a lengthy profile of the Portland rioters — or “peaceful protesters” in leftist journalistic lingo — by Marissa J. Lang, complete with artistic portraits of black-clad anarchists celebrating the city’s tradition of violent radicalism.

Journalist Andy Ngo tweeted on Monday: “As Portland experiences more than 70 days of violent protests, riots, arson attacks, soaring homicides & shootings, @washingtonpost actually published a glowing photo essay on #antifa riot fashion. What is wrong w/reporter @Marissa_Jae & the editors there?”

On Saturday night, the same day the Post published the glowing article on heroic “protesters” without once mentioning the word “riot”, the Portland Police Bureau had to declare an unlawful assembly after rioters fought with officers and started a fire in the Portland Police Association (PPA) Office. This came after the Police Bureau had to declare riots and unlawful assemblies all week. Sixteen people were arrested.

In a statement, the department said that “commercial grade fireworks were thrown at officers trying to clear an unlawful assembly, including a mortar that injured two officers, and a riot was declared.”

“The injured officers were treated at the scene by paramedics,” the department added. “One officer was burned on her neck and her facemask partially melted . A Sergeant standing about 10 feet away was injured in the leg by a piece of a firework impacting his leg.”

The Portland Police Department released the names of the following individuals that it charged during the riot:

• Norland, Zoe, 22, of Portland, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree, Interfering with a Peace Officer

• Lorenze, Maxwell, 22, of Portland, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree, Interfering with a Peace Officer

• Levelle, Rachel “Ramon”, 23, unknown residence, Interfering with a Peace Officer

• Pribbenow, Samantha, 22, of Tigard, Interfering with a Peace Officer

• Doe, Jane, unknown age, unknown residence, Interfering with a Peace Officer

• Van De Walker, Moira, 25, of Portland, Riot, Interfering with a Peace Officer

• Hester, Demetria, 46, of Portland, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree, Interfering with a Peace Officer

• Torres, Michele, 33, of Portland, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree, Interfering with a Peace Officer

• Hamilton, Lavonna, 43, of Portland, Interfering with a Peace Officer

• Ogunfiditimi, Folasade, 27, of Hillsboro, Interfering with a Peace Officer

• Ankney, Olivia, 33, of Beaverton, Interfering with a Peace Officer

• Riehl, Nicholas, 28, of Portland, Interfering with a Peace Officer

• Alger, William, 21, of Portland, Interfering with a Peace Officer

• Weber, Samuel, 24, of Portland, Interfering with a Peace Officer

• Crissman, Tyler, 24, of Portland, Interfering with a Peace Officer

• Britton, Jason, 30, of Gresham, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree, Interfering with a Peace Officer

