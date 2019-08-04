As nation absorbed El Paso, Dayton horrors, Democrats-media-Streisand were quick to attack Trump

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, August 4, 2019

The horrific shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio left 29 people dead and more than 50 wounded. As the authorities conducted a lengthy and laborious crime scene investigation in El Paso, the alleged “manifesto” of the shooter went quickly online while other conflicting reports and photos were passed over as media coverage focused on a narrative.

Former Trump administration official Sebastian Gorka noted that, in its coverage of the manifesto, “once again, the media is ignoring an inconvenient little thing called the truth.”

Democrats, including several 2020 presidential candidates, were also quick to place the blame on President Donald Trump. And last night, Barbra Streisand during a rare NYC concert, trashed the president while lionizing Bill and Hillary Clinton as well as Rep. Jerold Nadler all of whom were in attendance.

[July was a difficult month for Democrat partisans as headlines were dominated by the Robert Mueller testimony, lackluster Democrat debates and the arrest of prominent Democrat pedophile and Clinton crony Jeffrey Epstein.]

Sunday on MSNBC’s “AM Joy,” Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey, who is not among the frontrunners among Democratic presidential candidates, said President Donald Trump was “responsible” for the mass shootings. Other candidate quick to respond included Beto O’Rourke, Julian Castro and Sen. Kamala Harris.

Booker said: “I believe in my faith there’s a saying that you reap what you sow. And Donald Trump has been sowing this kind of hatred in our country when he talks about invasions and infestations and shit-hole countries when he tells people to go back, he is responsible and sowing these kinds of divisions to hate mongers, in fact failing to even condemn them where we saw in Charlottesville where he talks about there being good people on both sides.”

[Democrats continue to push the narrative that Trump meant white supremacists when he said “good people on both sides” although that contention has been widely debunked.]

Booker continued: “And so I believe this president is responsible. In fact, I believe presidents should take responsibility, and his words have been fueling white supremacy and giving license to them, and we’re seeing the horrific results of hatred today.”

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Beto O’Rourke, whose presidential aspirations seemingly plummet by the day, accused Trump and Fox News of “encouraging” violence.

O’Rourke said: “We have to acknowledge the hatred, the open racism that we’re seeing. There is an environment of it in the United States. We see it on Fox news. We see it on the Internet, and we see it from our commander-in-chief. He is encouraging this. He doesn’t just tolerate it, he encourages it, calling immigrants rapists and criminals and seeking to ban all people of one religion. Folks are responding to this. It doesn’t just offend us. It encourages the violence we are seeing, including in my hometown of El Paso this weekend.”

Another Democratic contender with anemic poll numbers, Julian Castro, said on ABC’s “This Week” that mass shootings are a “consequence” of Trump “fanning the flames of hate.”

Castro said: “I do agree with this, look, there’s one person that’s responsible directly for that shooting in El Paso and that’s the shooter. At the same time, as our national leader, you have a role to play in either fanning the flames in division or bringing Americans of different backgrounds together. Most presidents have chosen to try and bring people together. This president very early on made a clear choice to divide people for his own political benefit, and these are some of the consequences that we’re seeing of that.”

Sen. Kamala Harris of California, who had gained momentum in the 2020 Democratic race but stumbled at the last debate, gave details about her gun control proposals in the wake of the El Paso shooting.

When asked by the Washington Examiner if her plan would include legal gun owner databases or gun confiscation via law enforcement visits to residents who own banned firearms, she replied, “I’m actually prepared to take executive action to put in place rules that improve this situation.”

She continued: “I also have as part of my background and experience working on this issue, when I was attorney general [of California], and we put resources into allowing law enforcement to actually knock on the doors of people who were on two lists — a list where they had been found by a court to be a danger to themselves and others.

“They were on a list where they were precluded and prohibited from owning a gun because of a conviction that prohibited that ownership. Those lists were combined and then we sent law enforcement out to take those guns, because, listen, we have to deal with this on all levels, but we have to do this with a sense of urgency.”

The Democrats’ comments are “nothing but cheap opportunism of the sleaziest sort,” columnist Monica Showalter wrote for American Thinker, who added that maybe Democrats “should shut the heck up for long enough for the sane people of Texas and Ohio to just clear the bodies.”







Showalter continued: “What’s also obnoxious is their claim that Trump, who condemned the maniac and sent comfort to the victims, was somehow responsible. Trump has never advocated mass shooting or justified anyone who has. That won’t stop the left. Already, they have attempted to paint the killer as a Republican, actually changing the man’s registration from Democrat to Republican on some social media sites as GatewayPundit reported. They’ve also been passing around a phony photo claiming that a photo of guns spelling out the name of Trump was something the killer brought to the fore – it’s actually been around for years. It’s a desperate effort to tie this killer to Trump and it’s pure garbage. Actually, it’s quite likely that the red state of Texas is going to execute this loser even as the gun control lobby turns itself into the anti-death penalty lobby, so we know the opportunism is already ready to twist to confront. These people trying to pin the whole thing on Trump just hate right wingers and want to blame them for every inchoate freak raised badly as their means of gaining power. The political opportunism is disgusting. And counterproductive. And it sure as heck isn’t going to work.”

Sen. Ted Cruz, Texas Republican, issued the following statement regarding the ongoing investigation in El Paso:

“Over the last day, the outpouring of support for the victims, first responders, and local authorities in El Paso has been overwhelming and heartening. In response to this despicable hate meant to divide us, the people of El Paso immediately and powerfully came together.

“As the son of a Cuban immigrant, I am deeply horrified by the hateful anti-Hispanic bigotry expressed in the shooter’s so-called ‘manifesto.’ This ignorant racism is repulsive and profoundly anti-American. We must speak clearly to combat evil in any form it takes. What we saw yesterday was a heinous act of terrorism and white supremacy. There is no place for this in El Paso, in Texas, or anywhere across our nation. We are all Americans and we are all standing united with El Paso.”

Minutes before the shooting in El Paso, the man allegedly responsible for the killings reportedly uploaded a twisted and seething anti-immigrant manifesto to an online forum.

The 2,300 word screed, attributed to the author P.Crucius on one website, speaks of a perceived “Hispanic invasion of Texas”, a detailed plan to segregate ethnic minorities into separate territories of the country, and expresses a belief that white people will soon be “ethnically replaced.”

Authorities say the suspect behind Saturday’s mass shooting at the Cielo Vista Mall that killed at least 20 and injured 26 more, is believed to be the author of the manifesto.

“F*** this is going to be so s*** but I can’t wait any longer,” the author of the document wrote uploading it to the comment board. “I’m probably going to die today.”

The manifesto, titled “The Inconvenient Truth,” begins declaring the imminent shooting to be inspired directly by the shootings of two mosques in Christchurch New Zealand earlier this year, which left 51 people dead.







In the New Zealand killer’s manifesto, the author promoted a white supremacist theory called “the great replacement.”

In the Texas manifesto, the author voices a similar ideology but insists “this attack is a response to the Hispanic invasion of Texas.”

The author added that they were: “defending my country from cultural and ethnic replacement brought on by an invasion.”

Gorka noted that, in its near instant coverage of the shooter’s online manifesto, the media overlooked inconsistencies.

“The so-called “ ’manifesto’, which investigators say they are ‘reasonably confident’ was written by the shooter, is already available online. While the normal course of action would be to completely shun this garbage to avoid giving him attention, his words must be analyzed for the explicit purpose of debunking this fake narrative that this shooting is somehow a Republican problem, or caused by President Trump, or otherwise to be blamed exclusively on the right,” Gorka said.

“Of course, the manifesto bleeds with outright racist language as he describes a ‘Hispanic invasion of Texas,’ and a ‘cultural and ethnic replacement brought on by an invasion.’ However, within the text, the shooter makes several comments that reveal his true political identity.”

Gorka continued: “First, the shooter expresses his disdain for both major parties; he decries the Democrats’ open-borders policies while also declaring that ‘the Republican Party is also terrible,’ since the GOP, he says, is ‘pro-corporation,’ and ‘pro-corporation = pro-immigration.’

The section of the manifesto entitled “Economic Reasons”, Gorka said, “is by far the most shocking part, in terms of directly contradicting the media spin that this shooter was somehow far-right. He explicitly expresses his support for ‘a basic universal income,’ which he says is the only thing that can ‘prevent widespread poverty and civil unrest.’ He then goes on to support ‘ambitious social projects like universal healthcare.’ Later, he claims that the American lifestyle ‘is destroying the environment of our country,’ and that ‘the decimation of the environment is creating a massive burden for future generations.’ ”

The author of the manifesto clearly supports “some of the most openly socialist policies in American political discourse today, including universal income, socialized medicine, and a belief in ‘global warming,’ ” Gorka noted. “Yet, according to the media, he is somehow just another ‘far-right’ shooter who has been motivated by President Trump.”

The manifesto does mention Trump, Gorka noted, “but not in the way the Democrats would hope. Towards the end of his ‘manifesto,’ this Leftist murderer admits that his ‘ideology has not changed for several years,’ and that his ‘opinions on automation, immigration, and the rest predate Trump and his campaign for president.’ ”

Gorka added: “In the most direct refutation of the inevitable media spin, he even admits that ‘I’m putting this here because some people will blame the President or certain presidential candidates for the attack. This is not the case. I know that the media will probably call me a white supremacist anyway and blame Trump’s rhetoric.’ In a macabre self-fulfilling prophecy, he then states ‘The media is infamous for fake news. Their reaction to this attack will likely just confirm that.’ ”

Police in Dayton announced Sunday morning that a gunman who opened fire in a crowd was shot and killed in less than 60 seconds.

A man wearing body armor opened fire around 1 a.m. Sunday, shooting dozens of rounds on Dayton’s East Fifth Street which killed nine and injured at least 27 others, WLWT reported.

The unidentified gunman was carrying high-capacity magazines and a .223-caliber rifle when he carried out his attack, authorities said.

Police said authorities shot and killed the gunman less than a minute after he began firing his rifle.

“If Dayton police had not gotten to the shooter in under a minute, hundreds of people could be dead in the Oregon District today,” said Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley.

Police Lt. Dan Carper said the shooting “could have been much, much worse” if it were not for the reaction time of first responders.

Breitbart News noted that, as the nation was horrified by the news coming out of El Paso, left-wing pop icon Barbra Streisand “made her Madison Square Garden concert Saturday about politics, praising Bill Clinton — who was in attendance alongside Hillary — as ‘a great president,’ explaining how badly she wanted to sing at Hillary’s inauguration, and targeting President Donald Trump with a remixed rendition of ‘Send in the Clowns.’ ”

Bill Clinton, Streisand said, “left this country with a budget surplus! By the way he did that by taxing the highest wage earners.”

“A great president needs a sense of history and unquenchable thirst for knowledge,” she continued. “And the compassion that would not allow children to be separated from their parents.”

New York Magazine Washington Correspondent Olivia Nuzzi gave a play-by-play of Streisand’s seemingly impromptu political moment during the concert. According to her tweets, the singer polled the crowd to find out if there were more Democrats or Republicans and proceeded to sing “a parody of Send in the Clowns about Trump.” The Trump supporters in attendance, Nuzzi said, were irritated and shouted “Just sing!”

