As all eyes focus on Afghanistan, U.S. faces stepped-up illegal alien invasion from the sea

by WorldTribune Staff, August 25, 2021

Under-reported examples of the destruction of the physical integrity of this country continue to abound. Here’s the latest, courtesy of U.S. Customs and Border Protection. It focuses on what can only be called an ongoing sea invasion of the once-sovereign state of California.

From an Aug. 23 CBP release:

Maritime smuggling events in Orange, Los Angeles, and Ventura counties increased significantly this summer, reaching record levels.

Just in the month of July, members of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Regional Coordination Mechanism (ReCoM), in coordination with local law enforcement agencies, have responded to 12 smuggling events in the area.

The ReCoM is comprised of Customs and Border Protection’s (CBP) Air and Marine Operations (AMO), U.S. Coast Guard (USCG), Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), U.S. Border Patrol (USBP), and CBP’s Office of Field Operations (OFO).

The Parade of the Pangas might be a fitting name for it (bold added):

The ReCoM is working tirelessly to identify, intercept, and disrupt criminal organizations operating in Orange, Los Angeles, and Ventura counties. These smuggling events often use pleasure crafts and repurposed Mexican fishing vessels known as “pangas,” to smuggle migrants and narcotics into the area.

These smuggling attempts along the coastline of Palos Verdes, Long Beach, San Pedro, Malibu, Newport Beach, and the first-ever panga landing in Santa Catalina Island, resulted in the apprehension of 90 undocumented individuals. While most were adult males of diverse nationalities, females and teenagers were also among those apprehended.

As officials note, this flood of humanity into America comes with little regard for the value of individual life:

“Heartless and unscrupulous smugglers continue exposing undocumented individuals, men, women and children to the grave dangers associated with maritime smuggling including capsizing, hypothermia, and drowning,” said AMO’s Deputy Director, Air Operations San Diego Air and Marine Branch, Brandon Tucker.

Death is a familiar marker in this continuing tragedy, which comes part and parcel with the inability of a nation to protect and police its borders. The San Diego Union-Tribune reported in May:

At least three people were killed and more than two dozen were injured Sunday when an overloaded boat crashed into a reef and broke apart in rough water off Point Loma in what authorities said was a human smuggling attempt.

“Every indication from our perspective is that this was a smuggling vessel used to smuggle migrants into the United States illegally,” said Supervisory Border Patrol Agent Jeffery Stephenson….

San Diego lifeguards initially got a report of a boat that appeared to be in trouble about 10 a.m. They were told the boat was drifting toward the shoreline, with one person on board, officials said.

It turned out the 40-foot cabin cruiser was packed with dozens of people. A breakdown of their ages, genders and nationalities was not immediately available.

This particular incident did not involve a panga boat, but they are a regular sight on the beaches of southern California. From a December San Diego Union-Tribune report:

Twenty-one people, including five suspected smugglers, were arrested after Border Patrol agents spotted most of them in a boat in the ocean near Del Mar early Friday morning, Dec. 11.

The agents saw the panga-style boat about 3 a.m. near the city’s Dog Beach and — anticipating the boat’s likely landing site — headed to Camino Del Mar, at the north end of Dog Beach, Agent Justin Castrejon said in a news release.

There, they saw 16 people in life jackets running toward three waiting vehicles. Two of the vehicles raced off, but a 2003 Mazda minivan stopped for agents, Castrejon said.

Inside the minivan, agents found a 68-year-old U.S. citizen at the wheel, Castrejon said. He had eight passengers, all of whom were Mexicans believed to be in the country without permission.

Fox 5 TV in San Diego reported in October:

Border Patrol agents rescued 19 people whose boat caught fire Tuesday, leading some of them to swim ashore at a Navy training facility on San Clemente Island.

U.S. Border Patrol agents got a call around 6:45 p.m. on Oct. 13 about four people who swam ashore at the Naval Auxiliary Landing Field. The island is a research and development facility with a live firing range….

Agents said they determined the four people were passengers on a panga, a small boat commonly used for human smuggling. They told agents the boat’s engine caught fire, causing some passengers to swim ashore. They said others rowed the boat to shore.

Border Patrol’s Border, Search, Trauma, and Rescue team worked with the U.S. Coast Guard and Navy to find the other passengers. Navy personnel found three while Border Patrol enlisted help from search and rescue K-9s. Nineteen people were located.

The group was made up of 16 men and three women between 17 and 45 years old. Border Patrol agents said they were Mexican nationals suspected of trying to enter the U.S. illegally.

Americans have seemingly become inured as their homeland becomes brazenly overrun by foreign interlopers. And anyone, even a sitting United States President such as Donald Trump, who dares call it an invasion is pilloried as a knuckle-dragging bigot by our ruling political establishment and its partners in big-box media.

This occurs even after masses of illegal aliens are captured crossing our porous southern border clad in camouflage clothing.

The crisis is mushrooming to shattering levels under the installed Biden administration. A land assault on our national sovereignty is now being greatly augmented by a human armada coming from the sea. As the CBP Aug. 23 post states:

Although smuggling activity through the coastline is nothing new, it was an activity traditionally seen near the Southwest border. As enforcement operations ramp up at the border, criminal organizations have expanded their area of operations further north.

Americans are being subjected to an endless barrage of sob stories coming out of Afghanistan, a foreign country some 7,400 miles away on the other side of the Earth. Meanwhile, right on their own soil and shore, a very real war is playing itself out. If things continue as they are, the United States will be a conquered nation within 10-15 years. Or, to put it another way, within a shorter time span than the Afghanistan War lasted.

