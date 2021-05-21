Arizona AG: Team Biden rules cut ‘detainers’ for immigrant criminals by 75 percent

by WorldTribune Staff, May 21, 2021

On the same day that mounted Border Patrol agents captured 32 illegal aliens decked out in camouflage clothing near the Arizona-New Mexico state line, an Arizona state official warned that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials are targeting 75 percent fewer criminal illegals after having their hands tied by Biden administration policies.

“Rules imposed by President Joe Biden to reduce arrests and deportations of undocumented immigrants have slashed the targeting of criminal illegal immigrants by ICE agents 75 percent, greatly endangering communities they are released in, according to law enforcement and immigration officials,” the Washington Examiner’s Paul Bedard reported May 20. Bedard received his information from Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich, who is leading an investigation into Biden’s efforts on immigration law enforcement.

“So-called ‘detainers’ issued to local jails by [ICE] agents… have dropped under Biden from 10,000 a month to 2,500, according to” Brnovich, Bedard writes.

“Referring to his expanding investigation that has already forced the surrender of 5,000 pages of emails and documents, Brnovich said, ‘it’s clear from the emails and at least this first deposition that ICE officials are frustrated, but basically their hands are tied behind their backs. They are being forced to fight a war under rules of engagement that are unfair to law enforcement,’” Bedard continued.

Meanwhile, in the southern border area itself, illegal aliens decked out in camouflage are crossing into the U.S. in large groups.

John Modlin, interim Chief Patrol Agent for the U.S. Border Patrol’s Tucson Sector, posted a startling tweet May 20 showing a group of illegals in camo after they were apprehended by Border Patrol agents on horseback:

The Douglas Station’s #Horse Patrol Unit arrested a group of 32 migrants after illegally crossing the border near the #AZ / #NM state line. The 32 Mexican Nationals utilized camouflage clothing to blend into the surrounding vegetation. pic.twitter.com/7q1GKsvF9w — John R. Modlin (@USBPChiefTCA) May 21, 2021

A helicopter hovers overhead to complete the picture.

Former President Donald Trump was regularly lambasted by establishment media organs over his “inflammatory” use of the term “invasion” to describe the floodtide of illegals seeking to push their way over the U.S.-Mexico border.

“This is an invasion,” Trump said in May 2019 at a rally in Panama City Beach, Florida. “I was badly criticized for using the word invasion. It’s an invasion.”

“[W]hen the president uses ‘invasion’ to describe migration, he is evoking a violent, foreign military conquest — nothing close to reality,” a 2019 Vox.com article exclaimed. “Trump described an imaginary ‘invasion’ at the border 2 dozen times in the past year,” screamed the headline.

Thirty-two illegal aliens in camouflage fatigues have just marched over our border. A group of 49 illegals in similar clothing was rounded up earlier in May, another Modlin tweet shows:

Agents arrested 49 migrants in a remote area northwest of Sells, AZ, after the migrants were detected by surveillance technology. With the aid of drones and a @CBPAMO helicopter, agents on ATVs and dirt bikes apprehended the group approximately 20 miles north of the border. pic.twitter.com/dbYeps9y6Y — John R. Modlin (@USBPChiefTCA) May 8, 2021

The Merriam-Webster dictionary offers three definitions of the word “camouflage.”

1. “[T]he disguising especially of military equipment or installations with paint, nets, or foliage”

2. “[C]oncealment by means of disguise”

3. “[B]ehavior or artifice designed to deceive or hide”

All three definitions imply tactical planning on some level. None is meant to describe friendly or benign actions.

