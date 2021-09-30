As 1 in 5 arrive in U.S. sick with an ‘illness’, Dems vote against Covid tests for illegals

by WorldTribune Staff, September 30, 2021

One in five illegal immigrants who are crossing the U.S. southern border are showing up sick with an “illness,” Department of Homeland Security chief Alejandro Mayorkas revealed.

“We are confronted with a population of people that, as a general matter, that have a rate of illness of approximately 20 percent,” Mayorkas said in remarks at Georgetown University this week. “When one is speaking of 7,000 or 7,500 people encountered at the border every day, if one takes a look at that the system, it is not built for that in a Covid environment where isolation is required.”

On Wednesday, Iowa Republican Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks introduced legislation that would have required migrants to have a negative Covid test before being released from Customs and Border Protection detention. House Democrats voted against the legislation.

“The majority chose to block this commonsense bill that would ensure the health and safety of Border Patrol and border communities,” Meeks said.

Gateway Pundit noted: “You would think that the same people who are for masking your kids and segregating society by vaccine status would be for illegal Immigrants receiving a Covid test before being released… Wrong!”

On Friday, Mayorkas had told reporters that he did not know how many of the nearly 17,000 illegals, mostly Haitians, once camped out under the International Bridge in Del Rio, Texas had contracted Covid as DHS was not testing the migrants.

“We did not test that population of individuals,” Mayorkas said. “We do not know, I do not know, I should say if I may be perfectly accurate, I do not know if anyone was sick with Covid.”

Former President Donald Trump said that the migrants are being released “with no vetting, checking or even minimal understanding of who they are.”

“Some are very sick with extremely contagious diseases, even worse than the China Virus. They are not masked or mandated, but just let free to roam all over our country and affect what was just a year ago, a great nation,” Trump said.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said that even though Team Biden requires proof of a vaccine or a negative coronavirus test for other travelers into the United States, proof of jab or negative test are not required for illegal immigrants because they do not intend to stay.

“They’re not intending to stay here for a lengthy period of time,” Psaki said, referring to migrants. “I don’t think it’s the same thing. It’s not the same thing.”

Observers noted that Psaki’s definition of “lengthy period of time” must be centuries as many millions have stayed in the U.S. for decades after arriving illegally. Additionally, it is well known that most illegals being released by Team Biden into the U.S. will remain in the country and will never show up for their court appointments.

This month, CDC officials confirmed that Afghans brought to the U.S. by Team Biden have spurred outbreaks of measles, varicella, mumps, tuberculosis, malaria, leishmaniasis, hepatitis A, and coronavirus.

