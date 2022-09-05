Art of the deal: Trump would help CNN become ‘gold mine’, slams RINO Fox News

by WorldTribune Staff, September 5, 2022

CNN could become a “gold mine” if it shifts to the right, said former President Donald Trump, who added that he would be interested in helping the network he dubbed “very fake news” take the conservative mantle as Fox News warms up to the “Democrat agenda.”

“Wow! Fox News is really pushing the Democrats and the Democrat agenda. Gets worse every single day. So many Dems interviewed with only softball questions, then Republican counterparts get creamed,” Trump said in a Sept. 4 post on Truth Social.

The new head honcho at CNN, Chris Licht, has said the network will focus on a commitment to objectivity and fairness. Licht has been slammed by legacy media for what they see as his purge of leftist voices at the network such as Brian Stelter and John Harwood.

Several unnamed CNN employees and former staffers told The Washington Post they viewed the recent string of exits as evidence of plans by Licht to reposition CNN as an ideologically neutral network by limiting voices critical of Trump.

Meanwhile, Trump noted that Karl Rove “is the new Chris Stirewalt of the Paul Ryan run Fox News!”

Rove, a senior adviser to President George W. Bush, has criticized Trump over his handling of classified information in the wake of the FBI’s raid of his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida, saying Trump had “no legal authority” to hold on to presidential records.

“RINO Karl Rove is unwatchable, very negative, and on all the time — Has a big record of losing! Not an easy place to be as a Republican, especially with all of the ‘pervert’ purchased ads. If ‘low ratings’ CNN ever went Conservative, they would be an absolute gold mine, and I would help them to do so!” Trump said.

