Arizona election lawsuit witness: ‘Something systemic was going on’

by WorldTribune Staff, December 22, 2022

A polling expert and director of Big Data Poll testified in Arizona Republican governor candidate Kari Lake’s lawsuit that the Election Day chaos in Maricopa County disproportionately effected Republican voters and possibly affected the outcome of the governor’s race.

Richard Baris testified on Thursday that Lake would have won had there not been tabulator issues which caused voting delays on Nov. 8.

The large number of voters affected by the myriad issues “shows that there was something systemic going on,” Baris said during the second day of the trial in which Lake is challenging the election results.

Baris said the Election Day issues were “substantial enough to change the leaderboard.”

UncoverDC Editor-in-Chief Tracy Beanz tweeted that Lake’s team “did a phenomenal job, as did the expert witnesses.”

Another key witness, Clay Parikh, said during Wednesday’s proceedings that ballots he examined had been printed with the wrong size image.

Parikh said someone changed the printer configurations. “It could not be by accident. Those are configuration changes.”

“What effect would a 19 inch ballot image projected on a 20 inch piece of paper have, when it was placed into one of these vote center tabulators?” asked a Lake attorney. Parikh responded: “It would cause it to be rejected.”

There is no jury in the case. Superior Court Judge Peter Thompson will make a ruling on the evidence presented, which the losing side is likely to appeal to the Arizona Supreme Court. Lake is asking the judge to either declare her the winner or order a re-vote in Maricopa County. Democrat Katie Hobbs is scheduled to take office as governor on Jan. 2.

Meanwhile, a judge in Mohave County ruled Tuesday that Republican Abraham Hamadeh can proceed with his lawsuit challenging the election results for attorney general. Democrat Kris Mayes reportedly won the election by 511 votes. Hamadeh’s lawsuit raises the same printer issues as Lake’s suit and alleges his race was affected by improper handling of ballots duplicated or adjudicated by humans because they could not be read by tabulators.

Judge Lee Jantzen said Hamadeh can inspect ballots in Maricopa, Pima and Navajo counties before a trial scheduled for Friday.

.@peoples_pundit: “It Indicates something systemic was going on.” pic.twitter.com/sdWQKdB68o — Kari Lake War Room (@KariLakeWarRoom) December 22, 2022

KARI LAKE TRIAL: Richard Baris – Polling Expert & Director of Big Data Poll with 6+ years experience testifies under oath the Election Day chaos disproportionately effected Republican Voters and believes it possibly affected the outcome pic.twitter.com/2MC54biUaa — Drew Hernandez (@DrewHLive) December 22, 2022

KARI LAKE TRIAL: 25+ Year Cyber Security Expert and Certified Forensic Investigator testifies under oath that based on Maricopa Election officials admitting they used wrong sizes for Ballots on Election Day that it was the cause of vote center tabulator rejection pic.twitter.com/1Hv3FKL98h — Drew Hernandez (@DrewHLive) December 21, 2022

Boom!!! This Ballot “Rejection” Is Caused By Fraudulently Printing A “19” Imagine, On 20″ Paper,” According To “Expert Testimony” During

The Kari Lake Maricopa County AZ Voter Fraud Trial! pic.twitter.com/Ju7Mv6ONVw — Frank Schramm5🍊 (@FrankSchrammJAX) December 21, 2022

