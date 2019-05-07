Arizona Democrats decide there is a ‘humanitarian crisis’ on their border after all

by WorldTribune Staff, May 7, 2019

President Donald Trump has been warning of a “crisis” at the southern border since late last year.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, there were over 200,000 apprehensions at the Southwest Border in the first three months of 2019.

Democrats and their corporate media allies almost in unison scoffed at the Trump administration’s warning.

“I’m from the border, there’s no crisis there,” Rep. Henry Cuellar of Texas told Politico. “There is no crisis on the border,” Rep. Jerrold Nadler of New York declared. “There is no crisis at our nation’s border,” wrote The Washington Post’s E. J. Dionne.

On May 6, five House Democrats from Arizona asked the Department of Homeland Security to consider deploying Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) resources and personnel to help respond to the “humanitarian crisis” at the U.S.-Mexico border.

In a letter to Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan, Reps. Ruben Gallego, Raúl Grijalva, Ann Kirkpatrick, Tom O’Halleran, and Greg Stanton said they would be supportive if McAleenan chose to activate FEMA to help handle the tens of thousands of families and children coming into federal custody at the southern border each month.

Of the more than 100,000 illegals who crossed the southern border in March, nearly 9,000 were unaccompanied children and another 60,000 who were taken into custody were families.

“[D]o you believe that FEMA has the authority to provide additional resources to reduce the burden on other DHS agencies, localities, and local groups who are overwhelmed by this crisis? If so, we strongly urge you to leverage these resources,” the lawmakers wrote to McAleenan.

The Washington Examiner’s Anna Giaritelli noted on May 6 that “Although FEMA workers are typically sent to areas where major natural disasters have hit, sending people and resources to the southern border would not be unprecedented. At the height of the unaccompanied minors surge in June 2014, President Barack Obama called in FEMA to oversee the federal response to the more than 5,000 children arriving at the border.”

According to an ABC/Washington Post released late last month, 24 percent of Democrats view the border situation as a crisis, up from 7 percent in January.

A full 72 percent of Democrats view illegal immigration as either a “crisis” or “a serious problem.” Only 27 percent of Democrats say illegal immigration is “not a serious problem.”

