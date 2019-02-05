AOC invites Jeff Flake’s Soros-funded elevator accuser to State of the Union

by WorldTribune Staff, February 5, 2019

The left-wing activist who confronted then-Sen. Jeff Flake in a Capitol Hill elevator during the confirmation hearing for Justice Brett Kavanaugh will be an honored guest of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez at President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address on Feb 5.

Ocasio-Cortez, New York Democrat, tweeted: “Y’all aren’t ready for NY-14’s #StateOfTheUnion guest!”

AOC’s guest is Ana Maria Archila, the co-executive director of the George Soros-funded Center for Popular Democracy (CPD), which reports say is heavily involved in the anti-Trump “resistance” movement.

In May 2017, CNN reported that the Center for Popular Democracy Action Fund unveiled an “$80 million effort to coordinate the work of dozens of smaller progressive groups from around the country.”

Archila also serves as co-executive director at the Center for Popular Democracy Action Fund.

In a statement to The Intercept, Archila expressed gratitude for Ocasio-Cortez’s invitation to Trump’s Feb. 5 speech.

“I just feel particularly moved that in her first participation in the State of the Union she is inviting me to join and inviting that moment of the elevator, my confrontation with the men who do not understand the life of women and the lives of people who are not in power, that she’s inviting that into the imagination of people again,” Archila told the news outlet.

In her confrontation with Flake on Sept. 28, Archila shouted at the lawmaker: “What you are doing is allowing someone who actually violated a woman to sit on the Supreme Court. This is not tolerable. You have children in your family. Think about them.”

Flake said the confrontation spurred him to recommend the final full-Senate vote on Kavanaugh be delayed for an additional week in order for the FBI to conduct another background check on the judge. He told the Atlantic that the confrontation was “poignant” for him and “it certainly struck a chord.”

With Flake’s support, the Senate ultimately voted 50-48 to confirm Kavanaugh as the 114th Associate Justice of the Supreme Court.

Meanwhile, the White House on Feb. 4 released the list of guests it has invited to the State of the Union.

Trump’s invitees include Timothy Matson, the Pittsburgh Police Department SWAT team member who “suffered multiple gunshot wounds and saved countless lives” in the October attack on the Tree of Life Synagogue.

Also invited by the president is Joshua Trump, a 6th grade student in Wilmington, Delaware who, the White House said, “has been bullied in school due to his last name.”

