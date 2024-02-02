Anything goes in U.S. Capitol? No charges for gay porn in Senate hearing room

by WorldTribune Staff, February 2, 2024

Apparently, anything goes in the U.S. Capitol building, of course unless you are a pro-Trump non-fed who was there on Jan. 6, 2021.

Aidan Maese-Czeropski, a former congressional Democrat staffer who filmed himself engaging in a sex act with another male inside a Senate hearing room, will not be criminally charged, the U.S. Capitol Police said.

The Capitol Police said they determined upon the completion of an investigation that there was “no evidence” that a crime had been committed.

“After consulting with federal and local prosecutors, as well as doing a comprehensive investigation and review of possible charges, it was determined that — despite a likely violation of Congressional policy — there is currently no evidence that a crime was committed,” the Capitol Police said in a statement. “Although the hearing room was not open to the public at the time, the Congressional staffer involved had access to the room.”

The statement continued: “The two people of interest were not cooperative, nor were the elements of any of the possible crimes met. The Congressional staffer, who has since resigned from his job, exercised his Fifth Amendment right to remain silent and refused to talk to us. Our investigators are willing to review new evidence should any come to light.”

Explicit footage obtained by The Daily Caller showed two men engaging in a sex act inside the Senate hearing room in the Hart Senate Office Building. It was later confirmed that one of the men involved in the video was Maese-Czeropski, a legislative aide for Maryland Democrat Sen. Ben Cardin.

Scott McKay of The American Spectator noted:

“Making gay porn in a Senate hearing room doesn’t even get you a ticket in Washington, D.C.

“They want you to believe that Republicans are a bunch of hyper-religious, joyless scolds, but they will literally sodomize each other in the halls of Congress, on camera, and get away with it with no sanction at all.

“And somehow that’s better than living in a Christian nation?

“Meanwhile the guy who takes a hammer to a statue of Satan is prosecuted for a hate crime.

“This is the America they want you to pay taxes and go to war for. Yeah, OK.”

