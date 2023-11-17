Anti-Christ? Fact checkers waded into the Book of Revelations to defend Soros

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, November 17, 2023

The huge impact of George Soros on U.S. politics in 2024 is being overlooked, which is nothing new.

During the Brett Kavanaugh hearings in October 2018, President Donald Trump noted on social media that demonstrators at the Supreme Court were professionals “paid for by Soros and others.” Rudy Giuliani retweeted a comment that “[George] Soros is the anti-Christ!”

The latter struck a nerve at the leftist media outlet The Daily Beast which conducted a fact check published under the headline “George Soros Is Not the Antichrist. Says the Bible.”

Yes, The Daily Beast not only dusted off the Word of God, but engaged in long form analysis of the Book of Revelations as it applies to George Soros. You can’t make this stuff up.

Candida Moss wrote for the Beast (the media outlet): “The problem with the misidentification of Soros as the Antichrist is not so much that it is clearly inaccurate, or even that it conflates scriptural texts that do not describe an Antichrist with those that do, but that it is dangerous.”

Setting aside the Beast and the Antichrist, the election of Donald J Trump was seen as Evil by the Left which heretofore had stayed away from religion (the opiate of the masses, according to Karl Marx).

In 2016, one week after Hillary Clinton’s defeat, the leftists at Vanity Fair laid out George Soros responded to the shocking setback:

“George Soros and other rich liberals who spent tens of millions of dollars trying to elect Hillary Clinton, are gathering in Washington for a three-day, closed-door meeting to retool the big-money left to fight back against Donald Trump. The meeting is the first major gathering of the institutional left since Trump’s shocking victory over Hillary Clinton in last week’s presidential election, and, if the agenda is any indication, liberals plan full-on trench warfare against Trump from day one.”

What the Daily Beast, Vanity Fair and others of their ilk “forget” to mention is how dark-money megadonor Soros hides behind PACs claiming to fight for democracy as he works relentlessly to sabotage it.

It took independent media to get on that angle.

“Soros has been the single-biggest financier of overtly political causes for decades. In 2022, he poured $178.8 million into federal campaigns, making him by far the biggest campaign contributor in that cycle. Then there are his hidden and comingled political contributions — a vast web of dark money — that are intentionally designed to influence elections and avoid public scrutiny,” said Seamus Bruner, director of research at the Government Accountability Institute and author of the new book “Controligarchs: Exposing the Billionaire Class, Their Secret Deals, and the Globalist Plot to Dominate Your Life“.

Soros Fund Management was by far the largest single political contributor in the 2022 midterm elections. The fund ranked first out of 31,955 contributor organizations with a known war chest of approximately $180 million. Not a single dollar went to a Republican candidate.

In 2016, Bruner points ouit, “Soros threw his full weight behind Hillary Clinton and against Donald Trump by pouring millions into her presidential election run. FEC filings in the summer of 2016 showed Soros had committed or personally donated more than $25 million — mostly for her benefit.”

Following Trump’s election victory, which sent shockwaves through the leftist establishment, “the Soros mission turned to getting rid of the 45th duly elected president of the United States. How that jibed with any honest notion of democracy is anyone’s guess,” Bruner wrote in an adapted excerpt from his book for The Federalist on Nov. 15.

Bruner continued:

Framing President Trump as a Russian agent guilty of colluding with Vladimir Putin to cheat Hillary Clinton out of the White House was always a Clinton campaign smear. The associated Steele dossier, named for the former British intelligence officer and Fusion GPS opposition research operative Christopher Steele, was laundered through the law firm Perkins Coie. According to The Washington Post, Perkins Coie represented “the national Democratic Party, its governors, almost all of its members of Congress, and its campaign and fundraising apparatus.” The firm’s “Democratic superlawyer,” Marc Elias, was the Clinton campaign’s general counsel. Elias was not only involved in the Steele dossier fiasco, which the FBI used to obtain a surveillance warrant to spy on the Trump campaign — and led to subsequent FISA warrant renewals to spy on the Trump presidency — but Elias was simultaneously paid by George Soros to knock down election integrity laws in swing states. Flash-forward to the 2019 impeachment of President Trump, and Soros surfaced again through his Open Society Foundations’ ties to Ukraine and the so-called whistleblower at the center of the controversy, identified by independent media reports as Eric Ciaramella. Breitbart journalist Aaron Klein found that Ciaramella was reportedly receiving email communications from a top director at Soros’ Open Society Foundations. Klein also noted that the Soros-funded Center for Public Integrity was fueling the impeachment narrative that President Trump acted improperly with respect to the purported temporary withholding of military aid to Ukraine in exchange for evidence of former Vice President Joe Biden’s alleged corruption. Corporate media outlets with a collective loathing for President Trump used the Soros-backed group’s assertions to substantiate Democrat House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s impeachment effort. Trump was indeed impeached and acquitted by the Senate. Just as in previous elections, Soros reportedly told a group at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, that the 2020 election would determine the “fate of the world.” He said Trump was “a con man and a narcissist, who wants the world to revolve around him.” Previously at the World Economic Forum, Soros claimed Trump was “doing the work of ISIS.”

Soros would go on to pump $52 million into defeating Trump during the 2020 presidential election cycle, according to Federal Election Commission filings.

As for 2024, the leftist billionaire is already having an impact, Bruner noted:

“Soros-backed prosecutors are already swaying the 2024 presidential election via lawfare. Soros grant recipients are attempting to remove the leading opposition candidate from the ballot. And George and Alex Soros are only just getting started.”

Your Choice

Publishers and Citizen Journalists: Start your Engines