Another loss for censorship regime: Rumble roars back after hack attack over its release of J6 videos

by WorldTribune Staff, December 12, 2023

Shortly after posting new security camera footage from the Jan. 6, 2021 protest, the free speech video hosting platform Rumble was hit with an “unprecedented” cyber attack.

“The first few videos were posted to the Rumble channel on Dec. 5. By the next day, the collection grew to 135 clips—each about 10 minutes long. The channel had nearly 700 followers on Dec. 7,” reported the Epoch Times.

That was too much for the American censorship regime.

“I can confirm that this attack has been unprecedented and has been happening since this weekend,” Rumble CEO Chris Pavlovski posted on X. “I also suspect it is political, coming from activists and/or organizations who want to censor our creators, and related to J6 videos being posted on Rumble.”

Rumble fought back the attack and its services were completely restored by Monday evening.

“A major thank you to our cyber security partners and our entire team. This was a massive learning experience that will only make us stronger,” said the company. “A big thank you to all users and creators who have been incredibly patient with us during this time.”

The videos, which were made available by the Republican majority on the Committee on House Administration Subcommittee on Oversight, can be viewed here.

I can confirm that this attack has been unprecedented and has been happening since this weekend. I also suspect it is political, coming from activists and/or organizations who want to censor our creators, and related to J6 videos being posted on Rumble. https://t.co/tGomVXxEzN — Chris Pavlovski (@chrispavlovski) December 11, 2023

Your Choice

Publishers and Citizen Journalists: Start your Engines