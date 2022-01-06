Ann Coulter: Big Media’s and the FBI’s ‘Great Epstein coverup’

by WorldTribune Staff, January 6, 2022

Ghislaine Maxwell was convicted on 5 of 6 counts related to the sex trafficking of underage individuals. But very significant questions remain unanswered.

There are a great many powerful people who are working diligently to ensure those questions are never answered. Ann Coulter, in a Jan. 5 op-ed, called it “the great Epstein coverup.”

A New York jury’s delivery of five “guilty” verdicts against Jeffrey Epstein’s pimp, Maxwell, “was a sort of reverse jury nullification,” Coulter wrote. “The U.S. attorney’s office — the prosecution — did everything it could to get an acquittal, but the jurors defied them.”

Big Media “could not be less interested in Jeffrey Epstein’s child molestation ring and, with the sole exception of the Palm Beach Police Department, every arm of government has bent over backward to bury the case,” Coulter noted.

Those who followed Big Media’s scant coverage of the Epstein/Maxwell saga are likely not aware that the FBI found Epstein’s cache of sex tapes labeled “(name of underage girl) + (name of VIP)” — and then lost them, Coulter pointed out.

“Immediately after Epstein’s arrest at Teterboro Airport in July 2019, the FBI executed a search warrant on his New York mansion. Following a daylong search, agents discovered a hidden safe in the closet of a fifth-floor dressing room, used a saw to break into it, and found an enormous collection of photos of naked girls, and CDs of the girls apparently having sex with influential men,” Coulter wrote.

The FBI left Epstein’s mansion without taking the photos and CDs. Kelly Maguire, FBI special agent in charge of the search, explained during Maxwell’s trial that the warrant allowed agents to search the house, but not to remove evidence.

This was evidence “at the heart of the entire sex trafficking scheme,” Coulter noted. “You’ll never guess what happened next. The CDs and photographs disappeared. By the time the FBI returned with a new warrant — four days later — to remove the CDs and photos, they were gone. Later, after a few phone calls, Epstein’s lawyer, Richard Kahn, “returned” the cache in two suitcases. I had no idea they were important! I was just tidying up!”

By 2019, Coulter added, it was clear Epstein “had no legitimate source of income to fund his Caligula lifestyle, and further, that he was farming out underage girls for sex to the rich and powerful — with hidden cameras running everywhere. It sure looked like his underage sex ring was a blackmail/kompromat operation.”

The most important question is, Coulter wrote: “On behalf of whom? The tapes of ‘(underage girl) + (important person)’ would have gone a long way toward answering that. If I didn’t know better, I might think that those in power don’t want us to know anything about Epstein’s sex-trafficking operation.”

Epstein “spent decades aggressively cultivating powerful, important men, quite a few from foreign countries — evidently taping all their activities,” Coulter noted. “Why wasn’t the CIA concerned? Couldn’t he have sold dirt on U.S. politicians to foreign intel agencies?”

Coulter continued: “Finally, it’s odd that our government wasn’t concerned about how much blackmail material Epstein had gathered on high-level U.S. officials. Doesn’t the FBI try to prevent that sort of situation? Or the Secret Service? How was it that all these agencies let Epstein keep up his activities for so long?”

