Andrew Breitbart in 2012: Race card ‘most effective tool’ in the Left’s playbook

by WorldTribune Staff, November 6, 2018

There are some striking parallels between the 2018 midterm elections and the 2012 documentary film “Runaway Slave”.

The late Andrew Breitbart, in an interview for the 2012 film, said the race card “is the most effective tool that the Democrat-media complex has” in its playbook.

In the 2018 midterms, the “Democrat-media complex” did not stray far from that section of the playbook.

A CNN headline on Nov. 1 blared “Trump shocks with racist new ad days before midterms”.

The Root declared on Nov. 5 “With Bigotry on the Ballot, the Midterms Feel Like a Potential Back to the Back of the Bus Moment”.

MSNBC “Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough on Nov. 5 said the 2018 midterm elections will go down in history as being “about racism” because President Donald Trump continues to “attack brown people.”

Earlier this year, Fox News “Ingraham Angle” host Laura Ingraham said that when cornered, Democrats have a nasty, predictable habit of “racializing everything.”

“They did it to Reagan, they did it to Bush, they even did it to McCain and, of course, they did it to Romney,” Ingraham said. “And they’ve been doing it to Donald Trump since the day he announced his candidacy.”

In the 2012 documentary, conservative icon Breitbart said: “One of the most effective tactics that the left has is the ability to accuse its opponents of ‘being a racist.’ It’s an impossible negative to dispel. It immediately puts somebody on the defensive, and it sends a message to the audience: you shouldn’t take seriously what’s coming out of that person’s mouth, because they’ve been degraded as being a racist.”

In 2018, as Republicans run on a booming economy engineered by a Republican president, many conservatives see the Left as a destructive force with no real solutions, hence the “Jobs vs. Mobs” slogan.

In an Oct. 31 analysis for The Washington Times, J.T. Young, an official in the George W. Bush administration, wrote: “Liberals are creating an ideal juxtaposition for President Trump: Jobs versus mobs. The president would be strong with the ‘Peace and Prosperity’ mantle he can legitimately claim, but is even more so against the Left’s confrontation and stagnation. In their blind rage against him, liberals cannot see that they are widening the gulf they must cross to get to him in 2020.”

Young added: “While Trump has earned the economy, liberals have gifted him their anarchy. If the president has taken people off the street looking for work, the Left have put people on the street looking for trouble.”

In “Runaway Slave” in 2012, Rev. C.L. Bryant, a one-time NAACP local chapter president, said that by buying into the entitlement mindset of “progressives,” the black community has traded one form of tyranny for another.

For black Americans, Byrant concluded, it’s time to run: “Run away from economic slavery. Run toward the blessings of liberty. Let us remain strong in this fight. Run away from socialism; run away from progressivism. And if you get tired, America … run harder!”

