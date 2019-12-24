Anchor babies: The gift that keeps on giving for Democrats

by WorldTribune Staff, December 24, 2019

Research by the Center for Immigration Studies (CIS) has found that, due to immigration, about 26 congressional seats will be redistributed from mostly red states to blue states.

Democrats are being gifted the seats due to the continued growth of the noncitizen population and their anchor babies.

Currently, there are at least 4.5 million anchor babies in the U.S., exceeding the annual roughly four million American babies born every year and costing American taxpayers about $2.4 billion every year to subsidize hospital costs.

CIS researchers Steven Camarota and Karen Zeigler found that 26 congressional seats will shift towards coastal states with giant metropolises like California and New York due to immigration.

“Every year, the U.S. imports about 1.2 million legal immigrants who largely arrive to reunite with foreign relatives already in the country,” Breitbart’s John Binder noted in a Dec. 23 report. “This level of annual legal immigration is in addition to the hundreds of thousands of foreign workers, foreign tourists, and nearly a million illegal aliens who successfully enter. These populations deliver close to 400,000 children — who are gifted birthright citizenship — in the U.S. a year.”

The CIS study found that the 26 congressional seats will shift from President Donald Trump-supporting states like Ohio, Michigan, Alabama, Idaho, Missouri, West Virginia, and Tennessee to large states like California, Texas, New York, Florida, and New Jersey.

California, “thanks solely to the noncitizen population and their anchor babies, will gain an additional four congressional seats next year. In total, all immigration helps California win an additional overall 11 congressional seats,” Binder wrote.

New York and New Jersey will each be handed another congressional seat due to the growing noncitizen population and their anchor babies, while Florida will also gain a seat and Texas will gain three more seats.

When looking at only illegal aliens and their anchor babies, five congressional seats get redistributed from Ohio, Michigan, Alabama, Minnesota, and West Virginia to California, Texas, and New York, the CIS study found.

“The counting of only American citizens to divide up congressional districts and electoral college votes would shift power away from the affluent, metropolitan coastal cities of the U.S. and towards middle America,” Binder noted.

Many leading conservative scholars argue the Citizenship Clause of the 14th Amendment does not provide mandatory birthright citizenship to the U.S.-born children of illegal aliens or noncitizens, as these children are not subject to U.S. jurisdiction as that language was understood when the 14th Amendment was ratified.

Trump has signaled that he has reviewed signing an executive order to end birthright citizenship, otherwise known as the “anchor baby policy.”

