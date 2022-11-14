Analysis: ‘Selected’ superpower chiefs sit down; ‘Talks’ made no mention of China virus

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, November 14, 2022

The White House said in a statement on Monday that Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping “spoke candidly” on a “range of issues” including Taiwan, Russia’s nuclear threats, climate change, and competitive trade in a meeting ahead of the G20 Summit in Bali, Indonesia.

What issue that upended Americans’ lives for more than two years did Biden fail to call Xi out on?

It should have been the No. 1 priority topic.

Biden and Xi met for three hours, according to the White House. True to form, Biden deferred to a nation that has proclaimed it intends to replace the United States as the most powerful nation in the world.

And Biden made no mention of the following:

• Covid-19

• Pandemic origin

• Wuhan Institute of Virology

Then again, why would he?

In fact, some observers say, it wouldn’t be surprising if Biden’s handlers on the sidelines personally thanked Xi for China creating and exporting Covid to the U.S. since it allowed Joe’s handlers to set in place emergency systems used to install their man and take control of the White House.

It goes without saying that the international “news” media took care not to mention that millions if not billions of global citizens are keenly aware of his son’s abandoned laptop which documents financial ties between the first family and the Chinese Communist Party.

The meeting came soon after Xi was selected to lead the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) for an unprecedented third term. Tens of millions of Americans continue to say of Joe Biden (when civil discourse is expected) that he was also “selected.”

Monday’s in-person meeting in Bali was much the same as last year’s video conference between Biden and Xi.

The Japan Times noted in October 2021 that, after the U.S. intelligence community completed its inconclusive 90-day review, Team Biden seemed to lose interest in the origin of Covid. “Biden should have ordered the U.S. intelligence community to keep searching for the true origins of the virus until a definitive conclusion could be reached. By not extending the inquiry’s 90-day deadline, Biden in effect gave the Chinese what they wanted,” the paper wrote.

Former State Department official David Asher wrote in a New York Post op-ed about the Biden-Xi video conference last year: “It’s no coincidence Biden refused to answer a reporter’s question about whether he would demand answers from Xi at the summit. One of his first acts on assuming the presidency was to shut down the investigations into the origins of Covid-19 — including the one I led at the State Department in 2020, which presented troubling scientific and circumstantial evidence on the secret activities of the WIV that bolster the lab-leak theory. … It’s clear that the administration sees a robust investigation into Covid’s origins as an impediment to its China reset and has basically become a party to the Chinese Communist coverup.”

While it was not surprising that Biden continues to refuse to hold China accountable for Covid, critics still tore into Biden for failing to bring up the pandemic in his Monday meeting with Xi.

“Remarkable. Not one mention of coronavirus in Xi and Biden’s opening remarks at their first in-person meeting in five years,” Breitbart White House correspondent Charlie Spiering tweeted.

A response to Spiering’s tweet noted: “Incredible. Biden’s just sweeping the Covid pandemic under the rug when it comes to holding China accountable. Unbelievably weak and pathetic.”

A second issue that Biden did not bring up is China’s exporting of deadly fentanyl, which has led to the loss of hundreds of thousands of American lives.

Fentanyl largely exported from China drove a record 107,000 U.S. drug overdose deaths last year.

Beijing broke off counter-narcotics cooperation with Team Biden in protest of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s August visit to Taiwan.

Donald Trump has vowed that if he were to re-take the White House in 2024 he would pressure Xi into cracking down on exports of the powerful synthetic opioid and has floated forcing China to pay $50 trillion in “reparations” for the pandemic.

While cowering on Covid and fentanly, Biden “emerged from the meeting projecting cautious optimism, and a Chinese readout of the talks signaled a renewed willingness from Beijing to engage with the U.S.,” the Wall Street Journal noted.

“I absolutely believe there need not be a new Cold War,” Biden said following the meeting on Monday. “We’re going to compete vigorously, but I’m not looking for conflict. I’m looking to manage this competition responsibly.”

The Biden-Xi meeting came “as relations between the two countries reached their lowest point in decades following House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan in August and widening differences over a host of issues, including Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and trade,” the Journal noted.

Sending a message on Taiwan was China’s top priority for the meeting, people familiar with the matter told the Journal, adding that Xi told Biden the self-governing island, which China claims as its territory, is the most significant red line in the China-U.S. relationship that can never be crossed.

Xi said that Taiwanese independence was as incompatible to peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait as “fire and water.”

