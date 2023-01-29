Analysis: Project Veritas exposed how Pfizer’s Covid vaccine has been ‘a total flop’

by WorldTribune Staff, January 29, 2023

A second look at the bombshell interview of a Pfizer official by Project Veritas explains why the company and its corporate media partners have done everything possible to deflect any serious attention to it.

What the Project Veritas video reveals “is that the Pfizer/BioNTech bivalent vaccine has been a total flop,” said an analysis by the eugyppius: a plague chronicle blog on substack.com.

In the video, a Pfizer executive boasts about how his company plans to mutate the Covid virus to rake in more massive profits.

“One of the things we’re exploring is like, why don’t we just mutate it ourselves so we could create – preemptively develop new vaccines, right? So, we have to do that. If we’re gonna do that though, there’s a risk of like, as you could imagine – no one wants to be having a pharma company mutating fucking viruses,” Jordon Trishton Walker tells a Project Veritas journalist in the video.

The analysis assessed the market conditions faced by Pfizer: “Uptake is lower than ever, and within months of its rollout, BA.5 infections receded in the face of what will probably soon be the new dominant lineage, XBB.1.5.”

Because it takes so long to research and produce updated versions of the shots, “you’re always vaccinating against yesterday’s variant,” the analysis continued.

“Vaccinator hysteria, however, has created an enormous global market for on-target Covid boosters, so you’d better believe that there are people out there right now trying to get ahead of the evolutionary curve. One way to do this, would be to infect bivalent-vaccinated animal models with current virus lineages, and observe which escape mutations emerge. Walker appears to say that Pfizer is considering a research program along these lines, and that other scientists are already doing this work.”

Walker says in the video: “Don’t tell anyone. Promise you won’t tell anyone. The way it would work is that we put the virus in monkeys, and we successively cause them to keep infecting each other, and we collect serial samples from them.”

“Walker’s revelations are significant, for they reveal how easily demand for vaccines becomes pressure to tinker with viral evolution. Similar research on potential pandemic pathogens that are poorly adapted to humans would indeed be truly dangerous,” the analysis states.

Hours after Project Veritas released the video, Walker was thoroughly scrubbed from Google search results and social media. This made it convenient for so-called “fact checkers” to spread doubt about the story. Most Big Media outlets simply ignored it.

The general blackout has encouraged many “to argue that the event was staged, or that Project Veritas has fallen victim to some kind of disinformation trap. The most common objections, however, simply don’t hold water,” the analysis said.

Here’s why, the analysis continued:

1) Jordon Walker’s identity and his affiliation with Pfizer are easily verified.

2) Walker’s title (Director, Worldwide R&D Strategic Operations and mRNA Scientific Planning) does not indicate that he’s a senior Pfizer executive or even that he’s especially important. He’s a mid-level functionary with a consultant background. That said, his idiocy and lack of self-control should surprise nobody, given the stunning and ongoing incompetence of the entire mass vaccination effort.

3) The partnership between BioNTech and Pfizer nowhere stipulates that Pfizer will not conduct research on the SARS-2 virus. Pfizer has far more extensive laboratory facilities than BioNTech and a serious financial interest in their mRNA Covid jabs, so it makes sense that they’d contemplate this work.

4) Walker’s fairly hilarious reaction upon being confronted by James O’Keefe with his secretly recorded statements, far from suggesting that this is fake or staged, does a great deal of damage to theories that this is a twelve-dimensional misinformation operation by Pfizer itself.

Pfizer issued the following statement on Jan. 27: “Allegations have recently been made related to gain of function and directed evolution research at Pfizer and the company would like to set the record straight. In the ongoing development of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, Pfizer has not conducted gain of function or directed evolution research. Working with collaborators, we have conducted research where the original SARS-CoV-2 virus has been used to express the spike protein from new variants of concern. This work is undertaken once a new variant of concern has been identified by public health authorities. This research provides a way for us to rapidly assess the ability of an existing vaccine to induce antibodies that neutralize a newly identified variant of concern. We then make this data available through peer reviewed scientific journals and use it as one of the steps to determine whether a vaccine update is required.”

The analysis concluded: “Note that Pfizer does not deny Jordon Walker’s statements, which were not about past work, but about possible future research. Nor do they deny that Walker was their employee, or directly address anything else that he said.”

