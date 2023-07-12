Analysis: Biden’s pick as new head of the Joint Chiefs can’t be worse than Milley can he?

by WorldTribune Staff, July 12, 2023

Gen. Mark Milley infamously defended teaching Critical Race Theory at West Point and other academies in order to understand “white rage.”

During Milley’s tenure as Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff the U.S. military has sunk billions of dollars into woke programs, including what critics say is a mind boggling focus on diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs, the indoctrination of service members in critical race theory, and addressing an imaginary crisis of extremism in the ranks.

On Milley’s watch, the U.S. military also finds itself in the throes of a severe recruitment shortage.

Thankfully for his critics, Milley’s tenure is coming to an end.

The general nominated as Milley’s replacement can’t be much worse, can he?

Air Force Gen. CQ Brown, Joe Biden’s nominee to succeed Milley, has boasted that he “purposely built” his office with “diversity” as the core priority as opposed to talent, merit, or who would serve the nation best in a particular role.

“Indeed, General Brown admitted on video that he and his team refuse to engage in a colorblind or meritorious approach to hiring and instead judge candidates for positions in the Air Force through the prism of woke intersectionality – discriminating against candidates based on their race, religion, and biological sex,” Citizens for Renewing America wrote in a July 7 analysis.

“General Brown has also despicably suggested that unless his fingers are on the scale, minorities will only rise up through the ranks through luck and that he intends to ‘tweak’ the screening process to conform with the tenets of the radical equity agenda.”

Brown’s nomination is among more than 260 being stalled by Republican Sen. Tommy Tuberville of Alabama. He is blocking the confirmation of all senior military officers in protest over Defense Department policy that pays for travel when a service member has to go out of state to get an abortion.

“It’s likely that he won’t be able to get confirmed,” said John Kirby, National Security Council spokesperson, referring to Brown on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” on Tuesday. “You’re talking about several hundred officers now that can’t move on to the next job.”

Citizens for Renewing America believe that keeping Brown from moving on to the job is a good thing.

“Of all the major service branches, the Air Force has leaned hardest into woke indoctrination,” the analysis said. “Whether it is attempted drag show performances at Nevada air bases or eliminating the use of the words ‘mother’ and ‘father’ for the sake of ‘inclusivity,’ the result of General Brown’s tenure has been an Air Force that has thus far only hit 50 percent of its recruitment goals for FY 2023 and is falling apart under failed leadership.”

While with the Air Force, Brown “has overseen one of the steepest declines in flight proficiency and piloting standards on record,” the analysis noted. “Mission readiness capability metrics remain near all-time lows under General Brown’s leadership. His efforts to ‘diversify the cockpit’ have failed repeatedly. On General Brown’s watch, the readiness of the F-35 program remains below 60 percent, and the B-2 bomber fleet was grounded for nearly six months – a damning indictment of either his inability or unwillingness to maintain America’s air superiority.”

The analysis added: “The men and women who take an oath to defend their country deserve leaders who see them for the brave, courageous, and uniquely called individuals they are – not as intersectional boxes to be checked in service to a radical and destructive neo-Marxist worldview. At this critical juncture, the United States cannot afford for the next Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff to be someone who fails up.”

