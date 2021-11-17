Americans in these states have options: Team Biden sued over vaccine mandate; School boards take heat over CRT

by WorldTribune Staff, November 17, 2021

Americans are saying “enough” of government Covid tyranny and leftist indoctrination of the nation’s school children. Some are exercising their God-given rights that still exist, on paper at least.

On Monday, 12 states announced they are suing Team Biden to block the vaccine mandate for health care workers, arguing the mandate is unconstitutional and violates several federal laws.

The attorney generals of Alabama, Arizona, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Utah and West Virginia announced the suit, saying “the Biden Administration is playing statutory shell games with the courts, straining to justify an unjustifiable and unprecedented attempt to federalize public health policy and diminish the sovereign States’ constitutional powers.”

“No statute authorizes the federal Executive to mandate vaccines to increase societal immunity,” the suit reads.

The suit argues against the mandate requiring Medicare and Medicaid health care workers to be vaccinated is unconstitutional and harms patient care as employees are forced to either take the shot or lose their job.

“The Vaccine Mandate causes grave danger to vulnerable persons whom Medicare and Medicaid were designed to protect – the poor, sick, and elderly – by forcing the termination of millions of ‘healthcare heroes’,” the suit reads.

The states’ are asking for a preliminary injunction to halt the enforcement of the mandate.

Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen called the mandate as “unconstitutional power grab.”

Several states, including some of the aforementioned, are enjoined in a separate suit against the vaccine mandate for federal contractors.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit halted the administration’s rule requiring employers with more than 100 employees to mandate the vaccine or implement weekly testing, with the court ruling since petitioners believe “there are grave statutory and constitutional issues with the Mandate, the Mandate is hereby stayed pending further action by this court.”

Meanwhile, some leaders and parents continue to stand up to school boards and teachers unions over the leftist indoctrination of American children in public schools.

In North Dakota, the state Senate on Friday passed a bill banning the teaching of Critical Race Theory in public schools. The state House of Representatives passed the bill the day before.

On Friday, Republican Gov. Doug Burgum signed the bill into law.

In South Carolina, Republican Gov. Henry McMaster has requested that state Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman immediately begin a comprehensive investigation into the presence of obscene and pornographic materials in the state’s public schools.

The governor said he made the request after receiving examples of pornographic materials found in schools from concerned parents in Fort Mill.

“By way of example, it is my understanding that concerned parents were recently required to petition the Fort Mill School District to remove a book from a school’s physical or digital library, titled Gender Queer: A Memoir, by Maia Kobabe,” McMaster said. “If school personnel had performed even a cursory review in this particular instance, it would have revealed that the book contains sexually explicit and pornographic depictions, which easily meet or exceed the statutory definition of obscenity. Thus, I am concerned that further examination may identify additional instances in which inappropriate materials have been introduced into our State’s public schools.”

The governor continued: “For sexually explicit materials of this nature to have ever been introduced or allowed in South Carolina’s schools, it is obvious that there is or was either a lack of, or a complete breakdown in, any existing oversight processes or the absence of appropriate screening standards. Therefore, I respectfully request that the Department of Education promptly investigate this matter, on a statewide basis, and identify whether any systemic policy or procedural deficiencies exist at the state or local levels, or both.”

In Virginia, the parent group Fight for Schools has filed more than 2,000 signatures to remove the Loudoun County school board chair.

“By the way, Denise, Brenda, Ian, Atoosa, we are well over 100% of required signatures for the petitions,” parent Megan Jenkins said during the public comment period at the Nov. 9 school board meeting. “So I’m not going to encourage any of you to resign because when you are recalled and removed from office, it will be much more satisfying. See you in court.”

Jenkins had been referring to Board Chair Brenda Sheridan, Board Vice-Chair Atoosa Reaser, Ian Serotkin (Blue Ridge District) and Denise Corbo, the at-large member. Ian Prior, a father and executive director at Fight for Schools, previously told Fox News that his organization had compiled all the signatures to mount legal challenges to each of those four board members, although he filed the petition to oust Sheridan on Nov. 9.

Parent Jessica Mendez said during the board meeting’s public comment period: “I used to think that there was no point in speaking at these meetings. There was no point in trying to have a voice because you never seem to listen, anyway. But I had it all wrong. It wasn’t you who needed to hear our voices. It was all those parents, grandparents and neighbors listening at home, horrified at your actions or inactions. They were the ones who needed to hear us, and they were the ones who sign petitions, see you in court.”

Erin Dunbar accused the school board of spending taxpayer money to inculcate “critical theory of the Marxist philosophy.”

“You have activist teachers using to indoctrinate their kids who are at the mercy of their authority,” she said. “That is child abuse. And you have no right to brainwash children into believing that their skin color determines their purpose.”

State school boards associations in both Montana and South Carolina have voted to withdraw from the National School Boards Association, following an inflammatory letter that asked the federal government to weaponize “domestic terrorism” laws against concerned parents.

Thirty-five state lawmakers in South Carolina signed a letter on Nov. 1, urging the state chapter to withdraw from the NSBA. Soon after, the South Carolina chapter decried the national organization for the letter, which was crafted in collusion with Team Biden. Although the NSBA apologized for inappropriate language, the organization has not tried to remedy the effects of the letter, according to South Carolina School Boards Association leadership.

“Over the past few weeks, SCSBA leadership has carefully monitored NSBA’s actions, advocating and watching for a clear path forward and affirmative steps to address the damage done in relation to NSBA’s September 29 letter to President Joe Biden,” SCSBA President Cheryl Burgess wrote in a letter. “NSBA has taken few steps to mitigate the negative impact of the letter on many states including South Carolina. On the whole, the Board felt it was in the best interest of SCSBA’s membership to sever ties with NSBA at once.”

The Montana School Boards Association will formally leave the NSBA in July 2022, as the state association already renewed its membership in July of this year. The Montana association specified that its reason for dissociating was the NSBA’s call to mobilize federal agents against parents who questioned school curriculum and policies.

“The final straw was a letter written by the interim CEO and NSBA president in September asking President Joe Biden for federal law enforcement assistance to deal with threats of violence and intimidation over COVID-19 requirements at schools,” the Montana School Boards Association wrote.

23 state school boards associations have now distanced themselves from the National School Boards Association. 6 of those states have discontinued membership because of the NSBA letter to Biden. pic.twitter.com/loauv0TobV — Corey A. DeAngelis (@DeAngelisCorey) November 8, 2021

