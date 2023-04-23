‘Americans first’: Robert F. Kennedy Jr. launches challenge to Biden at top of 2024 Democrat ticket

by WorldTribune Staff, April 23, 2023

In launching his bid for the 2024 Democrat presidential nomination, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. cited a poll showing that only 22 percent of Americans trust the government and only 22 percent trust the media.

“My mission over the next 18 months of this campaign and . . . throughout my presidency will be to end the corrupt merger of state and corporate power that has ruined the economy, shattered the middle class, polluted our landscapes and waters, poisoned our children, and robbed us of our values and freedoms,” Kennedy said on April 19 in announcing his intention to challenge Joe Biden at the top of the 2024 ticket.

In a statement that sounded much more like a Republican frontrunner than a Democrat challenger, Kennedy stated: “We are going to take back this country. You give me a piece of ground and a sword and I’m going to take back this country with your help — the help of all the homeless Republicans and Democrats and Independents who are Americans first.”

In a USA Today/Suffolk University poll conducted prior to the announcement, 14 percent of surveyed voters who backed Biden in 2020 said they would support Kennedy in 2024.

Kennedy polled well among the 33 percent of 2020 Biden supporters who disapprove of his job in the White House and the 35 percent who said Biden’s policies have been “too liberal.”

Kennedy has been all but ostracized by the Left for his opposition to vaccines, particularly in recent years when he tore down their narrative on the so-called Covid vaccines.

“This is what happens when you censor somebody for 18 years. I got a lot to talk about. They shouldn’t have shut me up for that long because now I’m really going to let loose on them for the next 18 months,” Kennedy said.

Kennedy has no problem taking on powerful targets on the Left. He has been relentless in his criticism of Dr. Anthony Fauci, writing the best-seller “The Real Anthony Fauci“.

“These regulatory agencies [have] become the sock puppets for the industry they were supposed to be regulating,” Kennedy said.

“The lockdown was the biggest shift in wealth in human history,” Kennedy said. “We shifted $4 trillion from the middle class in this country to the super-rich. We created 500 new billionaires.”

Of Jeff Bezos and his company, Kennedy said: “Amazon closed down all of its competitors; 3.3 million businesses shut down. I’m in a lawsuit involving Amazon for censoring one of my books. They were censoring people who criticized the lockdowns while they were raking in money from the lockdowns.”

In an April 13 tweet, Kennedy slammed Bill Gates’s so-called “philanthrocapitalism,” which Kennedy describes as “a strategy of amplifying his billions by appearing to solve social problems with technologies that he controls and profits from.”

The great challenge of our time, RFK Jr. maintains, is opposing those who are “threatening now to impose a new kind of corporate feudalism on our country to commoditize our children … to poison our children and our people with chemicals and pharmaceutical drugs.”

(Kennedy’s full speech can be viewed here.)

