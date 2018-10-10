Amb. Nikki Haley’s greatest hits: ‘I will not shut up . . .’

by WorldTribune Staff, October 10, 2018

During her tenure as U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley was a formidable voice for the United States and the Trump administration.

Among Haley’s standout moments in an arena which often induces drowsiness are the following:

Feb. 20, 2018: Haley said she would continue to “speak hard truths” after the Palestinian Authority’s top negotiator had told her to “shut up.”

Saeb Erekat, the Palestinian negotiator, had said in January that Haley “needs to shut up and realize the Palestinian leadership is not the problem.”

Haley said: “I will decline the advice I was recently given by your top negotiator, Saeb Erekat. I will not shut up. Rather, I will respectfully speak some hard truths.”

Haley added that “The Palestinian leadership has a choice to make between two different paths. There is the path of absolutist demands, hateful rhetoric, and incitement to violence. That path has led, and will continue to lead, to nothing but hardship for the Palestinian people.”

Haley said Palestinians should be reminded of the “path of negotiation and compromise,” which she said has proved to be successful for Egypt and Jordan.

“That path remains open to the Palestinian leadership, if only it is courageous enough to take it,” she said.

Feb. 16, 2018: Haley delivered a scathing rebuke of what she said is “anti-Israel bias” at the UN and reiterated the U.S.’s “ironclad support” for the Jewish state.

“I just put out to the members of the Security Council to help me understand: When we have so much going on in the world, why is it that every single month we’re going to sit down and have a hearing where all they do is obsess over Israel?” Haley said

“The Security Council is supposed to discuss how to maintain international peace and security,” Haley said. “But at our meeting on the Middle East, the discussion was not about Hizbullah’s illegal build-up of rockets in Lebanon. It was not about the money and weapons Iran provides to terrorists. It was not about how we defeat ISIS. It was not about how we hold Bashar Assad accountable for the slaughter of hundreds and thousands of civilians. No, instead, the meeting focused on criticizing Israel, the one true democracy in the Middle East. I am new around here, but I understand that’s how the Council has operated, month after month, for decades.”

Dec. 14, 2017: Haley said “the evidence was undeniable” that Iran was supplying weapons to the Houthi rebels in Yemen.

“The United States is taking a new approach to Iran by focusing on all of the regime’s destabilizing behavior. That means we are not just focused on a nuclear program. We are also taking a hard look at Iran’s ballistic-missile program, its arms exports, and its support for terrorists, proxy fighters, and dictators,” she told reporters.

At a news conference held at a Washington-area military warehouse, U.S. defense officials put weapons fragments on display. Haley said: “They might as well have had ‘Made in Iran’ stickers on them,” noting that one of the missile fragments bore the logo of Shahid Bakeri Industrial Group, an Iranian defense entity under U.S. sanctions, while other fragments displayed unique characteristics found only on Iranian missiles.

Dec. 11, 2017: North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un “brought the world closer to war” with its November 2017 test of an ICBM, Haley said.

“We have never sought war with North Korea, and still today we do not seek it,” Haley said. “And if war comes, make no mistake, the North Korean regime will be utterly destroyed.”

“The systematic human rights violations and abuses of the North Korean government are more than the cause of its people’s suffering. They are a means to a single end: Keeping the Kim Jong-Un regime in power,” Haley said.

“Defectors have reported that all North Koreans age 12 and older are required to attend public executions – a graphic reminder of consequences of disobedience of the government.”

Oct. 18, 2017: Haley told the Security Council that “Judging Iran by the narrow confines of the nuclear deal misses the true nature of the threat. Iran must be judged in totality of its aggressive, destabilizing and unlawful behavior. To do otherwise would be foolish.”

“The United States has embarked on a course that attempts to address all aspects of Iran’s destructive conduct – not just one aspect,” Haley said. “It’s critical that the international community do the same.”

Haley accused Iran of “playing” the Security Council by complying with technical provisions of the nuclear deal while threatening peace and security in the Middle East with its “outlaw behavior.”

Feb. 2, 2017: “Until Russia and the separatists it supports respect Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, this crisis will continue,” Haley said in her debut address to the UN Security Council.

“The United States continues to condemn and call for an immediate end to the Russian occupation of Crimea. Crimea is a part of Ukraine. Our Crimea-related sanctions will remain in place until Russia returns control over the peninsula to Ukraine,” she said.

Subscribe to Geostrategy-Direct __________ Support Free Press Foundation

Share This Post! Want to help out the Free Press in America? If you enjoyed this article we'd really appreciate a quick share. Every share makes a big difference and helps us focus on what we do the best: The news! Thanks from World Tribune Editors and Correspondents!



















Related

FACEBOOK Comments

Login To Your FaceBook to Make Comments