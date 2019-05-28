Alyssa Milano calls him ‘has been F-lister’ after Jon Voight praises Trump

by WorldTribune Staff, May 28, 2019

Oscar-winning actor Jon Voight recently released a video in which he referred to President Donald Trump as “the greatest president since Abraham Lincoln.”

Blimp Award winner Alyssa Milano responded by slamming Voight, tweeting:

“Now I understand why Republicans like to discredit actors and our political views. Stay in your lane, Jon! Has been! F-lister trying to stay relevant! Nobody cares what an out of touch actor thinks!”

A record of the acting careers of Voight compared to Milano may be the better gauge of who is and isn’t an “F-lister.”

Voight won the Oscar for best actor in a leading role for “Coming Home” (1978). He was nominated for Academy Awards for best actor in a leading role for “Midnight Cowboy” (1969) and “Runaway Train” (1985) and best actor in a supporting role for “Ali” (2001).

As critic David Shipman once said of Voight, “His performance in Midnight Cowboy is one of the best ever in American film.”

As for staying relevant, Voight has won two Golden Globes for his role as Mickey Donovan in the current Showtime hit “Ray Donovan.”

Voight, one of the few outspoken conservative voices in Hollywood, is also currently working alongside Dennis Quaid on a drama on Ronald Reagan which follows the actor-turned-president from “his childhood to his time in the oval office.” Voight also recently played Justice Warren E. Burger in the film “Roe v. Wade” (in post-production), which tells the story of the “national battle in this untold conspiracy that led to the most famous and controversial court case in history.”

Milano is a three-time winner of the Blimp Award, which is won from a vote for the Kid’s Choice Awards from Nickelodeon. She has been nominated for a Teen Choice Award and a People’s Choice Award. Most of the awards were for her role in “Who’s The Boss.” She got another Blimp nomination for “Charmed.”

And there was that 2006 nomination for Germany’s Bravo Otto award for best female TV star (she lost out to Gülcan, a German TV presenter.) The award winners are chosen by the readers of Bravo magazine.

As for Emmy, Oscar and Golden Globe nominations, well, she has none.

Voight said in the video:

“People of the Republican Party: I know you’ll agree with me when I say our president has our utmost respect and our love. This job is not easy. For he’s battling the Left and their absurd words of destruction. I’ve said this once and I’ll say this again: that our nation has been built on the solid ground from our forefathers and there is a moral code of duty that has been passed on from President Lincoln.

“I’m here today to acknowledge the truth, and I’m here today to tell you, my fellow Americans, that our country is stronger, safer, and with more jobs because our president has made his every move correct. Don’t be fooled by the political Left, because we are the people of this nation that is witnessing triumph. So let us stand with our president; let us stand up for this truth: that President Trump is the greatest president since Abraham Lincoln. God bless America, and may God continue to guide this nation.”

Intelligence Brief __________ Replace The Media

Please follow and like us: 21

Related

FACEBOOK Comments

Login To Your FaceBook to Make Comments