Alyssa Milano, advocate for defunding police, calls police on teen with air gun

by WorldTribune Staff, September 24, 2020

Alyssa Milano, an actor and anti-Second Amendment activist who has also become an outspoken advocate for defunding police, reportedly called police when she thought a gunman was on her property.

Milano called 911 on Sept. 20 after she and her husband allegedly heard gunshots on their Southern California property, the Daily Mail reported on Tuesday.

Seven Ventura County Sheriff’s vehicles arrived to investigate, the report said. The deputies were carrying rifles and wore tactical helmets. A fire department vehicle, a helicopter, and a K-9 unit were also called to the scene.

“We first noticed the helicopter circling overhead very low and knew something was going on; it’s usually such a quiet community,” said a resident of the neighborhood where Milano resides. “Then, we saw all the police cars parked in front of Alyssa’s home. They had their guns at the ready and seemed very serious.”

Police were told that the suspect was “male, 40 years old, with long rifle.”

The search for the gunman lasted three hours until a teenager turned himself in.

“It turned out it was a neighborhood teen with an air gun shooting at squirrels,” a neighbor told the Daily Mail.

Milano has been an ardent supporter of the “defund the police” movement, posting her support on social media. In August, she called on her followers to support the People’s Budget L.A., which would allocate just 1.64% of general funds to law enforcement.

One neighbor has criticized Milano’s public stance on defunding the police, labeling her “hypocritical” for calling law enforcement on the air gun-toting teen.

“She can tweet those things because, at the end of the day, she lives behind gates in a gated community. She knows the police will come to save her. But what about all those people who don’t have that luxury and live in unsafe neighborhoods? She obviously doesn’t care. She uses her platform in hypocritical ways. Why not send your husband into the yard to find out what is actually going on before you call the police? I would guesstimate the response today from law enforcement cost taxpayers thousands of dollars.”

Intelligence Brief __________ Replace The Media