Alex Jones talks depopulation, deplatforming, and the New World Order with Tucker Carlson

“Fundamentally, Alex Jones is right about a lot of things. And in fact, that’s why they don’t like him,” Tucker Clarson said in his new interview with the InfoWars founder who is one of the world’s most censored persons.

Jones, who predicted the 9/11 attacks, now says his most accurate prediction was around a decade ago when he read the “Rockefeller Foundation Operation Lockstep report,” which he says:

“Described using a virus to bring in world government, a world medical ID, which they would then build a social credit score off of… that they would make people wear masks for fear, shut down sporting events and things like that… and basically phase in this new tyranny.”

Warnings such as these, Carlson says, is why Jones was so widely deplatformed.

“To this day, nobody has been more aggressively censored, I don’t think, than you… I read about it, and I felt that it was a major moment in the history of American media. I don’t think anybody defended you when that happened. Anybody, with any kind of audience,” Carlson says in the interview.

Jones replied:

“When Tim Cook admitted that he met on the weekend in August of 2017 with the other big tech heads, and they made the decision to “curate” like it’s a museum – and take me off, it was hundreds of platforms. It wasn’t just the big ones. Everything from LinkedIn, to our bank accounts being taken away, to everything ensuing over the next week and that month. And I knew I was a test case.”

“It was the questioning the school shooting thing that came later. They kind of dredged that up from my past, blew that up after I’d been deplatformed, and said I’d been deplatformed for that.

“Once they deplatformed me, it made the show in ways only get bigger… So then they panicked and said ‘okay, let’s look at his record and create more of a reason,’ so they took things out of context from 5-6 years before, blew em up as a current thing out of context, and deceptively reported on what I said to create a strawman argument to then facilitate the reason.”

Jones lays the blame for the growing racial divisions in the U.S. squarely at the feet of China:

“The CCP, along with the SPLC and ADL, see America’s weakness and they are literally coming in and saying ‘white people are inherently bad because of the color of their skin… and then they organize all them into race-based groups under the Democratic party flag to attack who is left… which tends to be more conservative.”

Jones warns however that “they are panicking” because “more and more blacks and Hispanics are voting Republican,” which, he explains is why the Biden open border policy is being allowed.

“They are bringing in all these totally disenfranchised people from around the world… putting them in camps where they indoctrinated into a subdued political under-class… that’s then going to be turned loose on America.”

This, Jones says, is why Democrats are giving illegal immigrants drivers licenses, the right to vote in some cities, allowing them to become police officers “so they are importing a new enforcement class against the American people.”

That enforcement class, Jones, continues, will enable the Left to a New World Order to America.

The New World Order discussion leads Jones on to discuss the controversial topic of depopulation that he says seems at the end of every globalist policy delivered from on high:

“The globalists have gone from testing-phase to fully operational now,” he warns, noting that “they say – read their writings – we are going to have a post-industrial world by 2030… and we will start the depopulation of 90% of the people by 2045.”

That, Jones explains, “is the official WEF/UN/Club of Rome plan.”

A stunned Carlson asked “what do you mean ‘depopulation’?”

Jones replies: “they want to bring the world population down to 500 million.”

“We are told ‘do not have children, because it is bad for the earth’,” Jones said, adding that Elon Musk is a hero for pointing out that we need to have kids to save the world, “otherwise, society collapses.”

Jones said elites demonize rural Americans in order to blame them for the ills of society:

“The reason you’re doing bad is not Blackrock and the WEF and Bill Gates. It’s all those evil people in the countryside. They’re all white supremacists, terrorists and racists. Let’s go get ’em! Cause the last group they don’t control is rural people that are self-sufficient. And so I get going to the countryside, protecting your children. That’s the holy grail. The problem is, you gotta have one foot in each – you gotta go back and fight in the city for the infrastructure, for the government.”

“You gotta give people hope, while also building a backup operation of farming and ranching and self-sufficiency,” Jones continues.

“So that’s why the WEF and the UN are coming in in Ireland and in areas of Asia, and in the Netherlands, and saying ‘by 2030, 80% of your cows gotta be dead,’ and they just banned like 30% this year in the Netherlands.”

“They’re all WEF globalist alumni that the big banks, on record, brag – they’ve ‘penetrated the cabinets,’ to quote Klaus Schwab, they’ve put their operatives in to cut off our energy, demoralize us, release the hardened criminals, put the political activists in prison, continue to cut off the resources, to make an angrier world…

“Klaus Schwab says, ‘we’re gonna make the world collapse, we’re gonna have everybody turn against each other, we’re going to blame the political classes that we own and control, and then when we’re done we’ll bring in our new solution. But first thing they have to demolish the cultures of societies that we had before, with the fentanyl, with the open borders, with the demoralization, and then they bring in their next phase, which is a high-tech cashless society. Robot drone-controlled nightmare. More than half of the US in their official UN maps, that they’ve had for more than 25 years, show half the U.S. off-limits to humans.”

