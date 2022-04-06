Ahem: Pfizer, top Oscars sponsor, at work on drug for the auto-immune disorder alopecia

by WorldTribune Staff, April 6, 2022

Was the Oscars slap heard ’round the world actually a publicity stunt? Did Will Smith smack Chris Rock on behalf of sponsors?

Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, has alopecia areata, which is believed to be an autoimmune disorder. During the recent Oscars telecast, Will Smith smacked Rock across the face after Smith supposedly took offense over Rock’s comment about his wife’s lack of hair.

Pfizer, a primary sponsor of this year’s Oscars, is working on an alopecia drug.

“Coincidence? Or a cleverly disguised publicity stunt for soon-to-be-released drugs? If the latter, it would put a whole new spin on the concept of subliminal advertising,” Dr. Joseph Mercola wrote in an April 6 analysis.

“It’s especially curious,” Mercola continued, “since three of the other sponsors — Eli Lilly, Incyte (partnering with Lilly) and Novartis — also have alopecia drugs nearly ready to go.”

Big Pharma dominates U.S. advertising and has even spent more on advertising in some years than on research and development. This gives Big Pharma “the power to dictate what ends up in the news and what doesn’t,” Mercola noted.

In 2021, drug companies spent an aggregate $6.88 billion on direct-to-consumer advertising (DTCA).

DTCA is only permitted in two countries, the U.S. and New Zealand, “so media tend to be particularly biased in favor of Big Pharma in those two countries,” Mercola wrote.

Over the past year, the U.S. government used Americans’ tax dollars to advertise the Covid vaccines, which are “the most dangerous and least proven drugs ever marketed in the history of the world,” Mercola, author of “The Truth about COVID-19“, wrote.

How is this conclusion reached?

• An unprecedented number of adverse reports after the Covid jab filed with the Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System (VAERS).

• Insurance companies are reporting unprecedented death rates. For example, OneAmerica reported the death rate among working-age Americans in the third quarter of 2021 was 40% higher than pre-pandemic levels; the Hartford Insurance Company found mortality in 2021 was 32% higher than 2019 and 20% higher than 2020, and Lincoln National reports that claims were 54% higher in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to 2019 (compare that to an average year-over-year increase of 13.7%).

• Funeral homes are reporting an increase in burials and cremations in 2021 compared to 2020, when the pandemic was at its peak.

• In Germany, a large health insurance company found the death rate after the rollout of the Covid jabs was 14 times higher than what was being reported by the German government. According to a British government report, 9 out of 10 Covid deaths have occurred in people who were fully vaccinated.

“So, the U.S. government purchased favorable media coverage for a novel and poorly tested gene transfer injection that is now killing and disabling hundreds of thousands of Americans, while simultaneously calling for the censorship of anyone who dared to address the risks of this novel treatment,” Mercola wrote.

