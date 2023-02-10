After cashing in on $55 million BioNTech investment, Bill Gates trashes vaccines; Reset continues

by WorldTribune Staff, February 10, 2023

Globalist billionaire Bill Gates invested $55 million in BioNTech in 2019. After developing the Covid shot for Pfizer, BioNTech in now worth $550 million.

After reaping huge profits from selling off some of his BioNTech stock late last year, Gates, who came out early in the pandemic saying it was necessary to get as many shots in arms as possible, last month decided to come out and trash the Covid jabs.

“The current vaccines are not infection-blocking,” Gates says in a video posted late last month by The Hill. “They’re not broad — so when new variants come up you lose protection — and they have very short duration, particularly in the people who matter, which are old people.”

What Gates said about the lack of efficacy and safety of the injections was known, and reported by independent media, long before last month.

It is not news, so why is this statement coming from Gates now?

Robby Soave, co-host of The Hill TV show (see below) which posted the Gates comments, states:

“Let’s follow that trajectory: [Gates] invests heavily in BioNTech, ‘mRNA vaccines are great, this is the future,’ he talks about the vaccine timeline and how we can develop it faster, ‘we might have to cut some corners on safety’ … All in … sells it … makes a huge amount of money … but now it’s ‘yeah, it’s okay, it could be better, but what we really need is this breath spray.'”

Soave is referring to a statement Gates made regarding a type of inhaler that could be used “very early in an epidemic” to block people from becoming infected.

“The glaring conflict of interest is only highlighted by Gates’ about-face regarding the shots,” Dr. Joseph Mercola noted in a Feb. 10 analysis.

In 2021, Gates called mRNA shots “magic” and “game changers.” He’s also said, “Everyone who takes the vaccine is not just protecting themselves but reducing their transmission to other people and allowing society to get back to normal.”

So now, after cashing in the BioNTech stock, he’s acknowledging the shots’ failures?

Investigative journalist Jordan Schachtel explained: “Microsoft founder Bill Gates, who served as one of the architects of Covid hysteria and had more of an impact than any other individual on the disastrous global pandemic policies, has finally acknowledged that the mRNA shots he’s been promoting for two years are nothing more than expired pharma junk.”

Soave adds: “For there not to be more interrogation of his conflict of interest here by the mainstream is deeply disturbing, and for people who have been skeptical of this aspect of Pfizer and the drug development around Covid and who have been shot down in the media as kooks, anti-vaxxers and the like. I frankly think that this issue of pharmaceutical corruption and people pushing various interventions, having an investment in profit, should have been an issue that the Left was leading on.

“We have to be more transparent about the fact that people who are having input in what the government policy is going to be, what’s going to be required of people, the Biden administration tried to require people to get this, shouldn’t it be known at least when there are hundreds of millions of dollars of financial interests at stake for the people advising this? And their tune changes as it follows the money!”

Mercola, author of the best-seller “The Truth About Covid-19“, pointed out that Gates’s motivations run “much deeper” than making money off investments.

The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation remains a primary funder of the World Health Organization (WHO), as Gates contributes via multiple avenues, including the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, the vaccine alliance GAVI, the Strategic Advisory Group of Experts (SAGE), UNICEF, and Rotary International.

As noted by Robert F. Kennedy Jr. in his book “Vax-Unvax“: “The sheer magnitude of his foundation’s financial contributions has made Bill Gates an unofficial — albeit unelected — leader of the WHO.”

In that role, “Gates is able to ensure that the decisions the WHO makes end up profiting his own interests and those of his Big Pharma partners,” Mercola added.

Then there is the World Economic Forum (WEF) “Great Reset” connection.

in 2019, Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, the WEF and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation sponsored a novel coronavirus pandemic preparedness exercise shortly before the Covid pandemic started.

The exercise, which took place Oct. 18, 2019 in New York, was called Event 201, and it included a detailed simulation of a coronavirus outbreak with a predicted global death toll of 65 million people within a span of 18 months.

Transhumanist Dr. Yuval Noah Harari, a top advisor to WEF founder and Great Reset architect Klaus Schwab, has spoken openly about WEF’s plan to gain control by “hacking organisms.”

“By hacking organisms,” Harari said, “[we] gain the power to re-engineer the future of life itself. Because once you can hack something, you can usually also engineer it.”10 Soon, he says, some corporations and governments will be able to “systematically hack all the people.” And if they succeed in hacking life, he describes it as the “greatest revolution in biology since the beginning of life 4 billion years ago.”

Covid was instrumental in this plan, Harari says, as it propelled the public to accept privacy violations it would have otherwise rejected. “COVID is critical,” he says, “because this is what convinces people to accept, to legitimize, total biometrics surveillance.”

As it becomes clearer by the day that the jabs’ failures are becoming too great to cover up, Gates has joined the shift in the narrative, with a focus on preparing for future pandemics — one of his favorite topics.

Not content to stop with Covid, Gates is intent on creating and distributing “standby tools” — i.e., more shots and drugs — globally to be prepared for the, apparently inevitable, next pandemic:

“So there’s a class that’s got measles in it, a class of flu, a class of coronavirus, and a fourth class, all of which we need to have standby tools, both antivirals and vaccines that can deal with those. It’s very doable. So on the tools front, we can be far more prepared,” he said.

Action . . . . Intelligence . . . . Publish