After 28 years, U.S. restores ‘permanent diplomatic mission’ in Somalia

December 6, 2018

The United States on Dec. 4 said it has restored a “permanent diplomatic presence” in Somalia for the first time since clan warlords overthrew the ruling government and ignited civil war in 1991.

“This historic event reflects Somalia’s progress in recent years and is another step forward in formalizing U.S. diplomatic engagement in Mogadishu,” the State Department said in a statement.

A degree of stability in the capital, Mogadishu, has drawn investment from Somalis at home and abroad, according to a Reuters report.

In September, the World Bank approved $80 million in grants to Somalia to fund public finance reforms, the first disbursement to the country in 30 years.

Outside of the capital, however, the al-Shabaab terrorist group, which has links to Islamic State (ISIS), maintains a strong presence.

The United States carries out periodic airstrikes in Somalia in support of the UN-backed government and its fight against al-Shabaab.

“Our return demonstrates the United States’ commitment to further advance stability, democracy, and economic development that are in the interest of both nations,” the State Department said.

