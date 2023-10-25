Advice on surviving ‘struggle sessions’ for Jenna Ellis, Sidney Powell and now Mark Meadows?

by WorldTribune Staff, October 25, 2023

“Struggle sessions” derive from Mao Zedong’s tactics to label his opposition as enemies of the state. The sessions were used to terrorize the entire population into complicity with the communist agenda.

“There is no coming back from a struggle session. Once you comply, once you confess to imaginary crimes, you lose standing in every regard,” Dr. James Lindsay, founder of New Discourses, told Human Events editor Jack Posobiec.

Lindsay and Posobiec discussed the importance of understanding how struggle sessions mirror the situations happening in the Georgia 2020 election RICO case with defendants Jenna Ellis and Sidney Powell, and now ex-Trump Chief of Staff Mark Meadows.

Ellis this week tearfully pleaded guilty to felony charges in the Georgia case “under massive manipulation from DA Fani Willis,” Jessica Barshis wrote for Human Events on Wednesday.

Barshis also cites Owen Shroyer, who turned himself in for charges related to Jan. 6 despite not setting foot in the U.S. Capitol building.

Posobiec asked Lindsay: “How do we get out of this situation and back to something that’s more stable for Americans, for kids trying to grow up and people just wanting to go back to their lives?”

Lindsay said Americans must come to recognize and call out global propaganda. He called on listeners to be a “landing pad” for their peers to go to when the information they receive is suspicious or confusing and to be open to discussion.

“That’s part of the reason they’ve been so diligent at tearing apart families and friends, that those relationships are damaged or not there anymore,” he said, “for when people start to have doubts about the broader worldview that people around them are no longer available to go to. So you want to foster that and be that for those people.”

Those who are being pressured to admit to a false narrative must not comply, Lindsay said.

“The people who are counting on you, who were in your corner, who were hoping you wouldn’t do that, see you as faithless. The people who are interrogating you in the first place, see you as somebody they can manipulate.”

Those watching the situation from a distance, Lindsay continued, would assume guilt if the subject had in fact confessed “and they become convinced into the contrived world of the tyrant.”

Lindsay made a point to speak on what to do if a peer is in fact going through a struggle session: “You have to stand with each other … You have to get people’s back and help them when they’re going through a struggle session. It’s not just ‘don’t break,’ it’s ‘help your friends who they’re going after as well.’ You must do this.”

There is one other piece of advice that did not come from Lindsay. That would be the life example of former President Donald J Trump who has been in a nonstop struggle sessions since coming down the escalator at Trump Tower on June 16, 2015. So far he has not backed down or given up.

