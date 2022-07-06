Act of God? Georgia Guidestones wrecked by explosion

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News July 6, 2022

A mysterious Georgia landmark regarded as progressive by some and Luciferian by others was partially destroyed after “unknown individuals” detonated an explosive device in Elbert County around 4 a.m. on Wednesday, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said. A work crew subsequently leveled the edifice.

Witnesses who live about five miles from the Georgia Guidestones site, which is about 100 miles from Atlanta in the northeast corner of the state, told NBC affiliate WYFF that they heard a boom and it woke them up. They went over to the structures, referred to by some as the “American Stonehenge,” at daybreak and saw the damage.

It is not known who erected the Georgia Guidestones or why they were put in the middle of a cow pasture.

The Guidestones are inscribed with ten so-called “guiding principles,” each etched in stone using languages from around the world.

The monument, built in 1979, was made up of four 19-foot-tall granite slabs inscribed with instructions for “the conservation of mankind.”

One part of the Guidestones calls for keeping the world population at 500 million or below, while another message calls on people to “guide reproduction wisely — improving fitness and diversity.”

According to Wikipedia:

In June 1979, a man using the pseudonym Robert C. Christian approached the Elberton Granite Finishing Company on behalf of “a small group of loyal Americans”, and commissioned the structure. Christian explained that the stones would function as a compass, calendar, and clock, and should be capable of “withstanding catastrophic events”.

Joe Fendley of Elberton Granite assumed that Christian was “a nut” and attempted to discourage him by providing a quote for the commission which was several times higher than any project the company had previously taken, explaining that the guidestones would require additional tools and consultants. To Fendley’s surprise, Christian accepted the quote. When arranging payment, Christian said that he represented a group which had been planning the guidestones for 20 years and which wanted to remain anonymous.

Christian delivered a scale model of the guidestones and ten pages of specifications. … On March 22, 1980, the monument was unveiled before an audience variously described as 100 or 400 people. Christian later transferred ownership of the land and the guidestones to Elbert County.

Kandiss Taylor, a Republican who ran in Georgia’s gubernatorial primary against incumbent Brian Kemp, wrote on Twitter on Wednesday: “God is God all by Himself. He can do ANYTHING He wants to do. That includes striking down Satanic Guidestones.”

Taylor used the monument in her campaign, fighting to tear it down. In a tweet in May, Taylor wrote: “I am the ONLY candidate bold enough to stand up to the Luciferian Cabal. Elect me Governor of Georgia, and I will bring the Satanic Regime to its knees — and DEMOLISH the Georgia Guidestones.”

Another Twitter user posted on Wednesday: “Reports are saying it was an earthquake, but be not deceived — this is a sign from God intervening on our behalf. Down with the Globalists and the New World Order.”

