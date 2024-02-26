Accused killer of Georgia nursing student was released twice under Left’s immigration policies

by WorldTribune Staff, February 26, 2024

Jose Ibarra, the illegal alien suspect in the murder of Georgia nursing student Laken Riley, was first released under Team Biden’s parole policies, then slipped away a second time from authorities after he was arrested and released under New York City’s sanctuary policies.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) confirmed that the murder of Riley, 22, who was jogging near the University of Georgia campus in Athens on Friday, was directly impacted by the immigration policies pushed by Democrats, Just the News reported on Sunday.

Ibarra, 26, was arrested by Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents on Sept. 8, 2022, after he illegally crossed the U.S. southern border near El Paso, Texas. Under Biden Administration policies, Ibarra, a native of Venezuela, was “paroled and released for further processing” due to lack of detention space.

On Sept. 14, 2023, Ibarra was arrested by New York Police Department (NYPD) officers and charged with acting in a manner to injure a child under 17 and a motor vehicle license violation, ICE added. He was released by New York authorities before an ICE detainer could be issued.

As a so-called sanctuary city, New York generally prevents police from complying with ICE detainers.

“Ibarra is an illegal alien and murdered a young woman the age of my own children,” Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene wrote on X. “Deportation is not enough. He deserves the death penalty.”

The case also furthered conservative distrust of legacy news media, which was slow to report the illegal immigration status of the suspect.

The Associated Press wire service ran an entire story suggesting Riley’s murder “has once again put the spotlight on the dangers female runners face” without mentioning Ibarra entered the country illegally.

“This is disgusting, @AP,” former Trump Treasury official Monica Crowley wrote on X. “The killing of Laken Riley had nothing to do with ‘the fears of solo female athletes.’ Her murder is the direct result of Biden’s wide open border that allowed in her illegal alien killer. Your putrid propagandizing for Biden & murderers is sickening.”

The New York Post Editorial Board wrote on Sunday:

“Laken Riley is dead because America failed to protect her. For every crime her suspected killer committed, he was let free. Every chance to prevent the tragedy that unfolded was squandered. …

“Joe Biden has erased our southern border, taking away any mechanism for the United States to decide who can come in and when.

“There is no vetting, no rules and no limit.

“When so many laws are ignored, how can anyone be surprised when it leads to even more lawlessness? The argument is not that all migrants are bad because of one murder; it’s that one murder illustrates how corrupt and broken the system has become.”

