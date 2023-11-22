About that illegal China-linked bio lab discovered in California: How many more are there?

by WorldTribune Staff, November 22, 2023

WorldTribune.com reported on Aug. 1 about an illegal Chinese-linked bio lab in California that was determined by the CDC to contain at least 20 potentially infectious viral, bacterial, and parasitic agents.

Found at the lab in Fresno County:

• Nearly 1,000 bioengineered mice. Wang Zhaolin, a representative of Prestige Biotech – the company operating the lab – told county investigators that the mice were genetically engineered to catch and carry the Covid virus.

• 178 mice found dead, 773 mice euthanized after being advised by a veterinarian.

• Over 800 biological materials and chemicals, including blood, tissue and other bodily fluids, as well as thousands of unlabeled vials that contained fluids.

• Bacterial and viral agents such as chlamydia, E. Coli, streptococcus pneumonia, hepatitis B and C, herpes 1 and 5, rubella, and malaria.

• A room where tests for Covid-19 and pregnancy were being produced.

Last week, the House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party issued a report on the bio lab that was discovered in the farming town of Reedley, saying the Biden administration failed to act quickly to investigate despite several warnings.

Local code enforcement officers were initially called to the warehouse in Reedley to investigate an illegally attached garden hose, according to local reports.

California Republican Rep. Kevin McCarthy, a member of the committee, criticized the slow action from the Biden administration in responding to the concerns from local officials. The committee noted that the FBI and CDC initially declined to step in or investigate despite repeated calls.

McCarthy also asked: “How many more labs are like this throughout America? Is China involved in other labs inside America?”

In October, authorities arrested Jia Bei Zhu on suspicion of manufacturing and distributing misbranded medical devices and making false statements to federal agencies in connection with the Reedley lab.

The committee said Zhu is a citizen of China who had also lived in Canada, and accused him of transporting infectious diseases as well as stealing American and Canadian intellectual property. The committee also said Zhu was reportedly working with companies affiliated with the Chinese government and already had a warrant for his arrest and operated under an alias.

The committee also said Zhu had received unexplained money transfers from Chinese banks, totaling up to $2 million.

Journalist Al Guart noted on social media: “The FBI and CDC asleep at the wheel yet again when it comes to real threats to Americans. A secret lab in what was thought to be an abandoned California warehouse contained multiple deadly viruses and infected mice. It was sponsored by the communist government of China and you can bet more of these dangerous labs are operating on our soil.”

Your Choice

Publishers and Citizen Journalists: Start your Engines