A tale of two Giulianis: From ‘America’s Mayor’ to President Trump’s ‘personal lawyer’

By Bill Juneau, November 23, 2023

In today’s fast-moving world, there are two Rudy Giulianis: the crime busting hero and ex-mayor of New York city; and the despised and disparaged defender of former President Donald Trump.

In the 1980s, 90s and into the 21st century, Giuliani was nationally and internationally celebrated as the “Toast of New York.” His name was magic and huge crowds gathered wherever and whenever he spoke, and citizens reacted with emotion at the man who had made New York into the safest big city in the country; and whose presence promised that New York would emerge from the Muslim attack on the twin towers with greater strength than ever; and that the ugly terrorists who caused the deaths of 2,500 Americans would be brought to justice and pay the price.

In 2001, the liberal Time Magazine named Giuliani as its “Person of the Year,” saluting him as the 107th mayor of New York and the “greatest mayor” to have ever held that office. Magazine editors lauded the Republican Giuliani as “America’s mayor,” and even referenced him as the “Mayor to the World.”

He was made an honorary Knight of England by Queen Elizabeth II, and the Italian government presented him with an award for his fight against the mafia, which was being dominated by Italians. He was nominated for receipt of the Nobel Peace Prize, and millions clamored for him to run for U.S President in 2000 and again in 2008, but he declined to do so, and provided his support to George W. Bush in 2000 and Sen. John McCain in 2008.

Awards and commendations were frequent as he was congratulated with a special medal from the American Bar Association and with a commendation from the Ronald Reagan Freedom association. The Gov. Thomas E. Dewey association was always pleased when he would speak at its luncheons. The George C. Marshall Foundation singled out Giuliani for an award, as did the Christopher Leadership organization. Films, books and articles were written with stories of his courage and resolve and how he put crooks, thieves and con artists behind bars.

Some even compared Rudy Giuliani to brave Horatius of the poem “Horatius at the Bridge” In that classic poetic ballad, the story was told of how Horatius stood at the mouth of the bridge over the Tiber river and slew the criminal Etruscans who sought to invade the Roman empire.

In and around 2015, the admired and respected Giuliani became an adviser to candidate for President, Donald Trump, and in 2018, he signed on as the president’s “personal lawyer.” That was around the time that the lies and fabricated reports began appearing, all designed with the assistance of the Democrat controlled media, to torpedo the nation’s 45th President and to take down with him his fighting personal lawyer.

It was Giuliani, now 79, who spearheaded the defense of President Trump who was being accused of “colluding” with Russian President Putin. After a long investigation ordered by Congress, at a cost of some $33 million, Trump was cleared of all seditious charges, and FBI leaders who commissioned the probe subsequently acknowledged publicly that the investigation was a “hoax” designed to bring Trump down — and his attorney with him.

Trump, with Giuliani at his side, came upon evidence that Vice President Joe Biden had taken bribes from Ukraine bosses, and also had provided a job as a board member of a gas company for his son, Hunter, a cocaine addict who had been kicked out of the navy because of his uncontrolled drug use.

For sitting as a member of the board of Burisma Holdings, Inc., Hunter was paid $83,000 per month, and there was evidence that he was periodically kicking back thousands of dollars to his dad, the Vice President under President Obama. The story of Biden family corruption was outlined by Hunter in emails found on his lost lap top computer. Hunter spoke of money for the “Big Guy” or “Pop,” affectionate names which Hunter had for his dad who was arranging for him contracts with China, Russia and the Ukraine and for all of his financial needs.

In a telephone conversation, Trump asked the new Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to investigate the corrupt practices of Joe and Hunter Biden in Ukraine.

To punish Trump for calling for an investigation into Biden family corruption, a partisan Congress impeached President Trump and castigated Giuliani as a collaborator. Subsequently, the Senate heard evidence and declared President Trump “not guilty” of all charges. The impeachment was another hoax created and designed to bring down the nation’s 45th President.

Most Giuliani supporters recognize that the midnight raid was intended to humiliate the former mayor rather then to serve any legal purpose. Subsequently, Giuliani was suspended from the practice of law in New York, on grounds that he made false statements while attempting to persuade courts to overturn the 2020 election which put the dim and corrupt Biden in the White House.

Following the election in 2020 in which Joe Biden won and narrowly captured electoral college votes from six battleground states, Giuliani saw evidence and asserted his belief as an attorney that the election had been “stolen” from the incumbent President seeking reelection to a second term.

Voting laws were ignored; And non citizens were alleged to have cast votes which were counted in Biden’s favor, said Giuliani. It is believed that hundreds of thousands of votes were counted for Biden even though the ballots contained only a single mark, and that was for Biden.

Recounts never included an actual examination of ballots which would have revealed more basis for the allegation that the election was “stolen.” Democrats accused Trump and his lawyer, Giuliani, of pushing a “big lie,” and the tethered media became the mouthpiece of lying democrats.

President Trump has been indicted in four different jurisdictions on some 91 counts for alleged misdeeds. The ex-President is said to have retained in his home confidential documents, even though as president he had declassified them.

Also, Trump has been accused of giving hush money to a woman some 20 years ago, and of taking steps to overturn the results of the 2020 election in the state of Georgia.

In each case, Atty. Giuliani has been accused of misstating facts in his defense of the President and of misconstruing evidence concerning the rigging of the election in that state.

In April of 2021, federal lawyers and FBI agents raided the Manhattan home of Attorney Giuliani and seized computers, telephones and records, all of which were considered to be a violation of the attorney-client privilege.

Referencing Joe Biden, Trump has described him in interviews as “stone corrupt” and a compulsive “liar” for all of his many years in government.

Said Giuliani: “I know it; I have seen his corruption; I have papers demonstrating his corrupt practices, and I can prove it and will prove it when the opportunity presents itself.”

Trump and Giuliani have predicted that right will win over wrong, and that the corruption of President Biden will become apparent to honest and patriotic Americans. Currently, the House of Representatives is considering the impeachment of President Biden for accepting bribes, and millions of Americans are eager for that to happen.

Giuliani has said the indictments against him and President Trump are “an affront to American Democracy” and have caused “permanent, and irrevocable harm to our justice system.”

It is “just the next chapter in a book of lies with the purpose of framing President Donald Trump and preventing him from being a candidate for the office of President in the 2024 election.”

Said Giuliani: “This is a completely unjustified and disgusting act of retribution, because I had the temerity to unveil the biggest scandal in American history.”

Bill Juneau worked for 25 years as a reporter and night city editor at the Chicago Tribune. Subsequently he became a partner in a law firm and also served as a village prosecutor and as a consultant to the Cook County Circuit Court and to the Cook County Medical Examiner. He is currently writing columns and the ‘Florida Bill‘ blog.