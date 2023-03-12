A no longer pensive Pence opens fire on his former boss, a U.S. president

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, March 12, 2023

As he languishes near the bottom of the field of potential 2024 GOP presidential candidates, former and once-loyal-to-a-fault Vice President Mike Pence determined that it was time to go on the attack against the frontrunner.

Yes, the ostensibly honorable Pence opened fire on the man who had in 2016 chosen Pence as his running mate before being elected president.

Speaking at the Gridiron Dinner in Washington, D.C. on Saturday night, Pence took direct aim at former President Donald Trump for what transpired on Jan. 6, 2021: “His reckless words endangered my family and everyone at the Capitol that day, and I know history will hold Donald Trump accountable.”

Pence also told the audience that Trump was “wrong” to suggest he had the right to overturn the results of the 2020 election during the election certification.

Did Pence really believe what he said or was he, as some analysts have suggested, following a script crafted by his staff and financial donors?

The ex-Veep was the closest thing to a conservative on hand, some observers said, as other invitees to the exclusive Swamp soiree included Minnesota Democrat Sen. Amy Klobuchar, New Jersey Democrat Gov. Phil Murphy, and Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Pence scorned “right-wing” media figures who he insists have downplayed the severity of Jan. 6, the bastion of objectivity CBS News reported.

“Tourists don’t injure 140 police officers by sightseeing. Tourists don’t break down doors to get to the speaker of the House,” Pence said.

Jan. 6 was a “disgrace,” Pence told the audience Saturday, adding that “it mocks decency to portray it any other way.”

Some observers suggested Pence followed the Left’s playbook in condemning others for one’s own actions.

Established in 1885, the Gridiron Club is know for its annual dinners featuring satire and entertainment. According to Wikipedia, “As is also true of the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner and the Radio and Television Correspondents’ Association Dinner, the Gridiron Club Dinner has been subject to criticism that it encourages journalists to engage in undue coziness with the political officials they are supposed to fairly cover, and also that the public spectacle of “playing footsie” with reporters’ main subjects is bringing the political press into disgrace.”

